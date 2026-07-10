Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

Offshore production in the Gulf of America currently supplies about 15% of U.S. oil production and supports jobs, investment, and manufacturing in all 50 states. New technological developments are about to expand production there.

Tens of billions of barrels of oil lie beneath the Gulf in the Paleogene, where reservoir pressures reach 20,000 psi, well beyond the limits of previous offshore technology.

This geological layer of sandstone and shale, deep beneath the seabed (Paleogene), holds tens of billions of barrels of oil that were once considered unreachable. No equipment had ever been built to work under those conditions of depth and pressure.

However, American engineers, fabricators, welders, subsea specialists, vessel crews, and others across the Gulf Coast spent more than a decade developing the equipment needed to safely produce these resources. Further, Gulf of America production has a carbon intensity approximately 46% lower than the global average, thereby strengthening U.S. energy security while minimizing impacts.

Since the BP blowout in 2010, Americans have worried about the safety of offshore oil and gas operations. But along with the technology, safety systems have also advanced. Federal regulations require independent third-party verification of major high-pressure equipment, detailed response plans, access to well-containment resources, and robust, recurring training exercises before drilling begins.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in the Department of the Interior requires third-party certification on every major high-pressure component: blowout preventers, subsea trees, wellheads, and completion equipment.

According to Fox News, safety and containment systems were purpose-built, independently verified, and rigorously tested under federal oversight before a single well was drilled in the Paleogene. Offshore consortiums HWCG and Marine Well Containment Co. (MWCC) both maintain 20,000 psi containment systems that can be deployed rapidly in the event of an incident.

Projects in the Paleogene include Chevron’s Anchor, Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah, and BP’s Kaskida, which represent more than $10 billion in committed investment in the new generation offshore capability. Chevron’s Anchor project came online in 2024, representing about $5.7 billion in development spending. Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah is also currently producing oil and natural gas. BP’s development plan for its $5 billion Kaskida project has secured federal approval and is moving toward first production. And more projects are on the way.

Fox News reports that Transocean developed the first drillships in the world built to work in these high-pressure conditions: Deepwater Titan and Deepwater Atlas are currently operating in the Gulf of America. Trendsetter Engineering designed subsea systems and manifolds capable of operating reliably at these pressures. Other offshore companies have developed similar equipment that has helped to unlock the oil and gas in the Paleogene.

President Trump’s push for U.S. Energy Dominance is working with participants to develop effective and favorable policies and regulations. The United States is now a net exporter of oil and gas and the world’s largest producer of both fuels, with by far the largest increases in production of all global producers. U.S. oil production reached a record high in 2025, exceeding 13.6 million barrels per day.

The United States is currently producing 21.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids, which is almost equal to the combined oil production of Saudi Arabia and Russia. And in 2025, the United States produced about as much natural gas as Russia, Iran, and China combined, at 110 billion cubic feet per day.

Conclusion

American ingenuity has opened the Paleogene in the offshore Gulf of America to oil and gas drilling, unlocking resources that were once considered unattainable. New technology was developed along with advanced safety systems that meet federal regulations.

The new oil production will keep the United States in the number one spot for oil production worldwide, and while the United States is a net oil exporter, it will also move the United States towards providing more oil of the type that U.S. refiners need for total U.S. independence.

President Trump, through his energy dominance program, is providing policies that make the United States a very dominant energy producer. The cooperative approach of the Trump Administration in working with energy producers to create more energy and value while improving safety and environmental standards is a boon to those who value energy independence and dominance.

#EnergyDominance #EnergyIndependence #Offshore #NaturalGas #Oil #Trump

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