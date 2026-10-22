Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
5d

Keep us informed, Alex. I'm glad you're there to tell us what's going on.

President Trump: Get us out of the UN!

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5d

Time has come to just get rid of the UN. Make them pay their bills and force the closing of the HQ building. The mission has been lost. Time to quit funding the folly and get out.

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