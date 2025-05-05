Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3h

Great start! Now we will see what happens in Congress and which of our GOP members are in the trillion dollar Climate "Cult's" pocket?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
23m

Will Michael yawn directly reports which way they are going. So winning the guy who was boots on the ground know better than AI? Did you read the link? It was the link that you posted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas J Shepstone
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture