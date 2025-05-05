Guest Post by Jeff Reynolds of CFact.

The global warming doom industry has reached an inflection point. Those of us on the rational side of the debate have pointed out for decades how the predictions of catastrophe have stubbornly refused to come true, while the predictions have gotten progressively more sensational. Voters have routinely rejected government-enforced economic sacrifice for the climate, but the 2024 elections revealed a more proactive motivation for them: Voters want to see the silly and wasteful climate hysteria industry dismantled.

Despite the fact that voters clearly don’t want the global warming doom industry to mess with their family finances, the industry just keeps chugging along with its crazy ideas. Why, it’s almost as if it’s a cult, the way they fervently believe in things demonstrably untrue. No amount of rational argument will dissuade them from their goals of changing the atmosphere.

This week’s worst climate cult stories include a milestone: The world’s first multi-nation blackout caused by green energy! We also have even more brazen attempts at geoengineering the skies; another implosion in the EV market; a revelation that the Biden administration broke the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when they drained it; and the Trump administration targeting blue state climate action plans (read: taxes).

The Good News segment this week includes several positive stories including the EPA’s victory lap over 100 accomplishments in the first 100 days of Trump 2.0; a “kill shot” on the Chinese solar industry; and the leftie freakout over the removal of hundreds of compromised climate scientists from the National Climate Assessment.

Let’s get to it.

Iberian Nightmare and the Collapse of European Renewables

On April 16, Spain announced to the world it had reached a grand achievement: 100 percent renewable energy on its electrical grid. By April 28, that achievement had turned to catastrophe, when the entire grid collapsed and plunged Spain and Portugal—which imports electricity from Spain—into chaos.

Energy expert David Blackmon explains that the surge in solar and wind power caused the grid to fail, and backup systems that normally supply emergency energy from nuclear-exporting France automatically shut off to prevent system overload. A clear warning of things to come if the world continues to expand renewable energy production. Ironically, war correspondent Michael Yon happened to be at the Panama Canal during the Iberian blackout and witnessed more wind turbine blades on their way to Europe. [Editor’s Note: See comment below checking this via Grok.]

Finally, Germany has created a complete mess of its energy production by relying so heavily on renewables. Prices have skyrocketed, but climatic conditions have led to a drop in energy production (i.e. the wind stopped blowing.)

This Week in EV Implosions

Our buddy Kevin Killough over at Just the News had the low-down this week on Congress ending a special Biden-era carveout for California that had national implications as a de facto national EV mandate:

The House on Wednesday passed a measure repealing a waiver that the Biden administration, in its final days, had handed California. The waiver allowed the state to set emissions standards higher than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Biden administration passed a bundle of rules and regulations that, while not requiring drivers to buy EVs, set emissions standards that automakers must comply with by making an increasing portion of their sales EVs. Opponents of the rules say they function as a de facto EV mandate.

Because California commands such a large portion of the American economy, its environmental mandates have an outsized impact on the auto industry. If this bill passes the Senate and gets signed into law by President Trump, it will offer significant relief to carmakers and consumers alike.

Geoengineering Madness

NBD, just a bunch of scientists demanding that we cause acid rain and other dangerous side effects to cool the atmosphere:

Scientists are proposing to modify Boeing 777 aircraft to spray sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in an attempt to cool the Earth in the name of debunked, so-called “climate change”—despite fully acknowledging the serious risk of acid rain and other environmental disasters. A new study published today in Earth’s Future openly admits that this method, called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), would sharply increase dangerous side effects like acid rain because it requires “three times more” aerosol to achieve the same cooling effect compared to previous high-altitude schemes.

Nothing like dumping huge amounts of pollution into the atmosphere to save the climate. Didn’t we spend the entire decade of the 1970s singing about, and then ending, sulfur dioxide air pollution? The solution to global warming is more smog? To paraphrase former President Biden, C’mon, man.

Breaking the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Speaking of former President Biden, his plan to draw down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to bring down gas prices right before midterm elections led to unintended consequences. Unexpectedly.

Seriously, can these envirowackos do anything right?

Blue State Climate Blues

Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken aggressive action this week to take on blue states and their crazy climate efforts. According to the AP:

The U.S. Justice Department filed lawsuits against four states this week, claiming their climate actions conflict with federal authority and President Donald Trump’s energy dominance agenda. The DOJ on Wednesday filed lawsuits against Hawaii and Michigan over their planned legal action against fossil fuel companies for harms caused by climate change. On Thursday, the DOJ sued New York and Vermont, challenging their climate superfund laws that would force fossil fuel companies to pay into state-based funds based on previous greenhouse gas emissions. “These burdensome and ideologically motivated laws and lawsuits threaten American energy independence and our country’s economic and national security,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is working to ‘Unleash American Energy’ by stopping these illegitimate impediments to the production of affordable, reliable energy that Americans deserve.”

It’s long past time for America to fight back against this extreme, ideological lawfare conducted by rabid progressives.

Now for this week’s Good News segment.

EPA’s 100 Achievements in 100 Days

On April 30, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin released a brag list of 100 actions taken in the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Highlights include ending the “Tijuana River sewage crisis” (eww); several updated clean water standards that had languished unapproved by previous administrations; completion of Phase 1 of the hazardous materials cleanup after the Los Angeles wildfires; review of dozens of pesticides; and several actions to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Helene.

You can read the full list here.

“Kill Shot” on Chinese Solar

In a little-noticed victory in the Trump tariff actions against China, an eye-popping 3,400 percent tariff on solar cells and panels was characterized as a “kill shot” on their dominance of the industry.

The tariffs specifically target Chinese companies:

The duties are imposed on goods that are found to benefit from unfair pricing by foreign companies and unfair subsidies to foreign companies by their governments. Solar cell and panel imports will face countervailing duties varying by the products’ country of origin: up to 3,403.96% for Cambodia, up to 799.55% for Thailand, up to 542.64% for Vietnam and up to 168.80% for Malaysia. Certain major manufacturers, such as Hounen Solar (昊能光电), Trina Solar Science & Technology (天合光能), and Jinko Solar Technology (晶科能源) are being hit with company-specific rates.

One must ask, why hasn’t an American president taken such actions before now?

The Climate Purge Continues Apace; Leftists Writhe in Agony

The “progressive” outlet Vox is up in arms about President Trump firing compromised climate scientists from the National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated annual report. In their telling of it, “The Trump administration dismissed hundreds of scientists this week who were working on a major report on climate change, part of an effort to obscure a scientific reality that’s at odds with the administration’s agenda.”

The Hill explained further:

Scientists who were working on the assessment received an email Monday saying, “we are now releasing all current assessment participants from their roles.” “The scope of the [National Climate Assessment] is currently being reevaluated,” the email, shared with The Hill on Tuesday, said. “As plans develop for the assessment, there may be future opportunities to contribute or engage.” A spokesperson for NASA, which supports the assessment, reiterated that the report’s scope was being reevaluated, but did not comment further. A White House official provided a similar statement and also did not provide further comment.

Pretty obvious what’s going on here. The Trump administration is following through on campaign promises to reestablish American energy dominance, and phony climate concerns will no longer be allowed to get in the way.

This is exactly what America voted for in 2024.

#JeffReynolds #Climate #Trump #ChineseSolarPanels #EnergyDominance #ClimateCult #CFact

