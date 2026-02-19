Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
3h

Life imitates art, or in this case folklore. The children’s story (Henny Penny or Chicken Licken) includes the following phrase:

“The Sky Is Falling!” How appropriate that a children’s tale mentions the damage to the atmosphere with an acorn as “hard” evidence!

Here’s what AI search suggests:

Origin: The phrase originates from an ancient Buddhist Jataka tale, later adapted into European folklore as "Henny Penny" or "Chicken Licken".

Meaning: It describes someone spreading alarmist, false, or exaggerated news, similar to the character who reacts to a minor event as if it is a major disaster.

Cultural References: The story has been popularized through various media, including a 1943 Disney cartoon, a 2005 Disney film, and literature.

* Usage: It is frequently used in politics or economics to accuse someone of overreacting to a situation. 

In the original tale, Chicken Little convinces other animals to join her in warning the king, but they are ultimately tricked and eaten by Foxy Loxy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture