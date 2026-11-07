Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

Cooperative federalism is best for society and the economy as our materialistic society continues to demand the products and transportation fuels that are made from our hydrocarbons of crude oil, coal, and natural gas.Wind turbines and solar panels may be able to generate electricity, but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels demanded by today’s global economy.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture