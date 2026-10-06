Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 6

Just a beginning move to sanity.

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
Oct 6

Hooray !! Trump DOES do some justice toward all Americans! and a Big T Y to YOU,sir,for reporting on this topic! I celebrate our wins when and where i can,otherwise i think like a dissident.

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