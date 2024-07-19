President Trump, accepting his party's nomination for another term gave the longest speech ever at a convention and did it very late at night. No one can say he lacks energy and he spoke up for energy in a big way. Here's some of what he said:

And remember, we have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country by far. We are a nation that has the opportunity to make an absolute fortune with its energy. We have it and under the Trump administration, just three and a half years ago, we were energy independent.

[B]y doing that, we will lead a large scale decline in prices. Prices will start to come down. Energy raised it. They took our energy policies and destroyed them. Then they immediately went back to them. But by that time, so much was lost. But we will do it at levels that nobody's ever seen before…

I make this pledge to the great people of America. I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy. We will drill baby, drill …

But soon we will actually be better than that. We will be energy dominant and supply not only ourselves, but we will supply the rest of the world. With numbers that nobody has ever seen. And we will reduce our debt $36 trillion. We will start reducing that. And we will also reduce your taxes still further…

And next we will end the ridiculous and actually incredible waste of taxpayer dollars that is fueling the inflation crisis. They spent trillions of dollars on things having to do with the Green New scam. It's a scam and that's caused tremendous inflationary pressures. In addition to the cost of energy and all of the trillions of dollars that are sitting there not yet spent, we will redirect that money for important projects like roads, bridges, dams, and we will not allow it to be spent on meaningless green new scam ideas.

And, I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one, thereby saving the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now and saving us customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car…

America is on the cusp of a new golden age, but we will have the courage to seize it. We're going to take it. We're going to make it a current. I mean, and we're going to bring this into a golden age like never seen before. Remember this China wants to do it. Japan wants to do it. All of these countries want to do it.

We have to produce massive amounts of energy. If we're going to produce that new. If you look at some of the things that have been done and some of the things that we're going to do, but AI needs tremendous trim, literally twice the electricity that's available now in our country. Can you imagine?

But instead, we're spending inplaces where they recharge electric cars…

And by the way, I'm all for electric. They have their application. But if somebody wants to buy a gas powered car, gasoline powered car or a hybrid, they're going to be able to do it. And we're going to make that change on day one.