Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
1h

I wonder if the up-rates involve less use of “MOX” fuel in favor of more pure uranium 235. Does the use of Plutonium from decommissioned weapons have a down side?

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