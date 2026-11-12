Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has offered Constellation Energy Corp. a conditional loan commitment of up to $5 billion to modernize and increase power output at existing nuclear facilities, strengthen the grid, and lower costs. It will add 1.1 gigawatts of electricity by “uprating” 11 existing reactors across eight power plants in Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The federal financing complements multi-billion-dollar private agreements with tech giants—including Google, Amazon, and Meta—to power artificial intelligence data centers and local grid demands. The commitment is conditional and subject to due diligence, environmental/legal reviews, and final financing documents.

The federal financing could lower borrowing costs, accelerate projects, and allow added nuclear capacity to be developed at greater scale. The financing supports a federal goal of facilitating 5 gigawatts of upgrades at existing reactors and is part of the Administration’s prioritization of firm, dispatchable generation.

The upgrades, known as “uprates,” increase output at operating reactors and require an operating license amendment from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Higher reactor output typically requires higher-enriched uranium fuel or more fresh fuel. Equipment such as turbines, pumps, and generators may need modification or replacement to accommodate the increased fuel. In essence, it means “fine-tuning” an existing plant to produce more generation.

Potential “uprates” are planned for the Braidwood, Byron, Clinton, Dresden, LaSalle, and Quad Cities plants in Illinois; Calvert Cliffs in Maryland; and Limerick in Pennsylvania. DOE estimates the work would support more than 10,000 project-related jobs across Constellation’s fleet. Twenty-year power agreements with Google and Amazon support more than $7 billion in investment to add about 1,080 megawatts of nuclear capacity.

The October 6 agreement with Google supports more than $4.3 billion in investment to add 890 megawatts at 11 nuclear units. The work includes turbine, steam generator, and digital control system upgrades, with the first additional capacity expected in 2028. A separate agreement with Meta supports another 30-megawatt expansion at the Clinton plant in Illinois.

Amazon’s 20-year agreement, announced September 30, supports more than $3 billion in infrastructure investment at the two-unit, 1.79-gigawatt Calvert Cliffs plant, including a planned 190-megawatt uprate. The 20-year agreement covers 690 megawatts, including the additional capacity, and gives Constellation revenue certainty as it seeks another two decades to operate the plant on the west shore of Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County.

Earlier plant work at Calvert Cliffs included refurbishing or replacing pumps, motors, valves, and control-rod systems, as well as upgrading electrical equipment. Separate work during a 27-day refueling outage this year included nearly $90 million in equipment upgrades and more than 1,500 skilled workers. Together, the Google- and Amazon-backed projects account for about 1.08 gigawatts of additional capacity—nearly all of about 1.1 gigawatts that DOE says the financing could support.

The United States has 94 operating commercial nuclear reactors at 54 nuclear power plants in 28 states with a net summer generating capacity of 96,852 megawatts. Although the number of reactors has declined since 2012, power plant uprates that increase capacity have allowed the U.S. nuclear reactor fleet to maintain high capacity-utilization rates (capacity factors). The U.S. nuclear fleet generally operates at above a 90% capacity factor and provides 18% of U.S. generation each year.

The average age of the nuclear reactors in the United States is about 44 years old, according to the Energy Information Administration. The oldest operating reactor, Nine Mile Point Unit 1 in New York, began commercial operation in December 1969. The newest reactor in commercial service is Unit 4 at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Georgia, which began commercial operation in April 2024. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, 19 commercial nuclear power reactors at 15 sites are in various stages of decommissioning as they are being retired from service.

Conclusion

The U.S. Energy Department offered Constellation Energy Corp. a conditional loan commitment of up to $5 billion to modernize and increase power output at existing nuclear facilities, strengthen the grid, and lower costs. It will add 1.1 gigawatts of electricity to the U.S. nuclear fleet by “uprating” 11 existing reactors across eight power plants in Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The United States currently has 94 reactors with 96.8 gigawatts of capacity. Federal financing complements private agreements with tech firms to power artificial intelligence data centers and local grid demand. By pairing private-sector demand and investment with federal financing, more power from existing nuclear plants can be made available.

#Nuclear #IER #Reactors #DOE #ConstellationEnergy #NuclearPower #Financing

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