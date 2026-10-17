Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

President Donald Trump announced a $54 billion South Korean investment in the Alaska LNG project, which would carry North Slope gas through an 807-mile pipeline to an export terminal in southern Alaska.

The project would provide much-needed natural gas supplies to Alaska’s population centers and deliver LNG to markets in the Pacific Rim. However, South Korean officials said they have not finalized any commitment and that any investment will depend on legal review and the project’s commercial viability.

The Trump announcement is part of the first set of major projects under a broader $350 billion strategic investment package South Korea made as part of a trade agreement with the United States last year.

The package included $150 billion for shipbuilding and $200 billion for strategic investments, including the Alaska project, the construction of eight large-scale nuclear power plants, and a 6-gigawatt power generation facility in Texas.

South Korea confirmed it would invest $22.3 billion in a Texas gas power project to power AI data centers, as well as $120 billion to build eight nuclear reactors. The eight nuclear power plants are planned for Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. According to President Trump, the reactors will “solidify our position as the world’s leading producer of nuclear power.”

South Korea’s industry ministry indicated the gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas, was the first project selected under the $200 billion strategic investment program after reviews of its commercial viability.

The first phase of construction aims for completion in 2029 and continuous production of 1.4 gigawatts of power, with full build-out totaling 6.3 gigawatts expected by 2032. The country also agreed to an additional $100 billionfor American energy purchases in exchange for dropping tariffs on most goods from 25% to 15%.

South Korea’s industry ministry said it will begin reviewing the Alaska LNG project to assess its commercial viability and compliance with legal procedures. “No decision has been made on whether to invest or on the size of the investment,” it said.

Reuters reports that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in a post on X that the commercial viability of ​both the LNG project and the nuclear reactors must be confirmed before they proceed, while the foreign ministry said it hoped the investment announcement would lead to progress in discussions in security and other areas.

The Alaska LNG project includes an 807-mile pipeline carrying natural gas from the North Slope to a liquefaction facility on Alaska’s southern coast, allowing the fuel to be shipped to Asian markets. The project is designed to transport about 3.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and produce up to 20 million metric tons of LNG annually.

Japan’s two biggest LNG importers, JERA and ​Tokyo Gas, have signed preliminary agreements to buy a combined 2 million metric tons a year from Alaska LNG if it is built. Glenfarne, ​the project’s developer, has lined up commitments for 13 million tons a year, but needs another 3 million tons to support a final investment decision and make commitments binding.

The 807-mile pipeline from the state’s North Slope to a terminal in the Nikiski area on the southern coast is expected to take three years to complete, with LNG exports estimated to begin in five years. It will require 12,000 new construction jobs and 1,000 operating positions, and President Trump expects it to reduce energy costs for the state’s residents, with savings of up to $2,000 per family each year.

Anchorage, Alaska’s population center, needs new supplies of natural gas for heating, industry, and electricity because natural gas production in the Cook Inlet basin is declining rapidly. Because natural gas provides, local stakeholders are scrambling to secure new energy sources

Conclusion

President Trump announced South Korea’s commitment to $200 billion of energy investment in the United States that would include a natural gas plant in Texas, eight nuclear plants across four states, and an LNG project in Alaska that would construct an 807-mile gas pipeline from Alaska’s North Slope to a liquefaction plant in Southern Alaska that would also provide needed gas for residents.

The LNG facility would give Asian customers easier access to U.S. gas reserves. According to South Korea, the nuclear plants and the LNG facility are under review for commercial viability before a firm commitment can be made.

The LNG project would bring needed employment and energy to Alaskan residents.

The pipeline is expected to take three years to construct, and the LNG project five years.

#Alaska #IER #LNG #Pipelines #NaturalGas #SouthKorea #Trump #NorthSlope #NuclearPlants #Investment

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