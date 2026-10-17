Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 17

I moved to Alaska in 1982 to work on the North Slope oilfields. If this gas line actually happens, it is huge good news for Alaska! The gas has been stranded since the 1970s.

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Sarah Catherine Worley's avatar
Sarah Catherine Worley
Oct 17

👏👍🇺🇸❤️ Alaska.

Prudhoe Bay, Alaska .. and I salute all the great men and women who work in the fields and camps.

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