Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

California will soon be importing jet fuel from refineries located in foreign countries to

support the 13 million gallons of jet fuel being used DAILY by California’s 30 major military airports and the 9 international airports. Yes, California is a National Security Risk for America!

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
2h

How much time is projected for project completion?

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