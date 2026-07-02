You may have missed it, but President Trump and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent just put the manners on the World Bank, which has been using our money to finance the wasteful Big Green Grift around the globe.

Here are some excerpts from a Reuters story on the subject (emphasis added:

The World Bank Group said on Monday it will “retire” its previous goal ‌to devote 45% of its annual lending resources to projects with climate co-benefits, but extend its longstanding Climate Change Action Plan that was due to expire on Tuesday. The development lender, which had been under pressure from the Trump administration to abandon the climate lending ​target adopted during the Biden administration in 2023, said in a statement it would complete a shift to ​focusing on lending outcomes rather than input goals… The bank’s previous target of devoting 35% ​of lending resources to climate-related projects also was dropped, but bank officials have said that demand for projects with ​climate co-benefits remains strong from client countries. Executive directors including France and 18 other shareholding countries had signed a letter last October ‌endorsing the ⁠bank’s continued work on climate change, but the largest shareholder, the United States, declined to sign, along with executive directors representing Russia, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, while India and Japan abstained. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in 2025 had ordered the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to return to their core missions of development and financial stability, arguing ​they had strayed too far ​into climate, gender and ⁠other areas opposed by the Trump administration. In April, he said the bank’s “myopic” focus on climate financing targets had to go.

Trump and Bessent are real leaders, unafraid, like most Republicans, to challenge the grift and political correctness that define the Washington DC uniparty establishment. God bless both of them for this remarkable rebuke of the globalist grifters.

Hat Tip: JoNova

#BigGreenGrift #WorldBank #Climate #Trump #Bessent #Lending

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