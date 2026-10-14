Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 14

Another great article Tom!! This one says it all.Bitem started most of this madness and now our EPA has enough time to stop this scam and reverse it.What is more important than our precious earth??!!

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