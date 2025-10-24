Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Bruce Thielen
I agree with the editors note.

Jeff Chestnut
Haven’t we experienced enough massive grift by solar companies? The facts are clear, solar requires backup to be of value to the grid and supply continuous power. That is very expensive. The decisions over the last 4 years have led to policies that destroyed investment in effective and affordable electricity development. Now we are playing catch up. All of the so called renewables - which they are not - are misapplied when forced at the grid level. The leftist green movement should quit being hypocritical and implement wind and solar at their facilities; be it a residence, business, or industrial facility. But they don’t as it’s uneconomical and they want you to pay for their ideology. There are better choices for generating electricity for the grid and we should focus on them. Specifically nuclear and natural gas and coal. Long term, nuclear is the clear winner but the time to construct plants makes the case to bridge time with natural gas and coal. The retirement of natural gas and coal plants over the last four years is the most antihuman policy you could devise. That speaks to the moral character of the supporters of the leftist green movement.

