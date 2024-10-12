This is nothing less than brilliant:

Nobody in government would ever suggest this. Nobody but a businessman, a developer type, would ever conceive such a thoroughly practical approach to energy security and dealing with hurricanes and the like. Trump is the true outsider, the type of person who takes things in a different direction and that’s, of course, why established government types hate him.

Imagine what this will mean for manufacturing, for contractors, for retail sales, and for security.

#Generators #Trump #Practicality #Hurricanes #Trump #TaxCredit

Share