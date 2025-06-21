Guest Post from Our Correspondent and Contributor Bob Tomaine.

There’s nothing quite so satisfying as seeing an unpopular and legally questionable ban’s being banned.

President Donald J. Trump provided the opportunity for Americans to savor that rarity on June 12 by signing into law Joint Resolutions 87, 88 and 89. Wordy titles aside, President Trump stated that “(t)hese bipartisan measures prevent California’s attempt to impose a nationwide electric vehicle mandate and to regulate national fuel economy by regulating carbon emissions. Because of the joint resolutions I signed today, California’s Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks, and Omnibus Low NOX programs are fully and expressly preempted by the Clean Air Act and cannot be implemented.”

Gavin Newsom's California, before Trump acted to protect consumer choice

Each is important, but on a national scale, Joint Resolution 88 is the most significant because it reverses a waiver under which California had planned to ban internal-combustion vehicles by 2035. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had issued the waiver during President Joe Biden’s administration and while that might seem harmless enough on the surface – at least to those living outside of California – it quite likely was a nightmare waiting for dark. The reason is simple, as whatever their reasons, a number of other states blindly follow California when it comes to such regulations.

In signing the Joint Resolutions, President Trump explained that the interstate nature of air quality means vehicle-emissions standards must be set at the federal level rather than by states. Far more significantly, he added that “(o)ur Constitution does not allow one state special status to create standards that limit consumer choice and impose an electric vehicle mandate upon the entire nation … the joint resolutions prohibit the EPA from approving future waivers for California that would impose California’s policy goals across the entire country and violate fundamental constitutional principles of federalism, ending the electric vehicle mandate for good.”

Columnist Lauren Fix was absolutely right when she wrote that the law “sends a powerful message: vehicle choice belongs to American consumers – not unelected state regulators … This is exactly what voters across the country have demanded: the ability to choose the vehicles that best meet their needs, lifestyles, and budgets. Trump’s move is a clear win for drivers and a rejection of overreach by environmental activists using California as a regulatory battering ram.”

Not everyone is happy, but it shouldn’t take long to figure out who’s complaining. The Associated Press reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom sees the action as being not about electric vehicles, but about “polluters being able to pollute more” while Senator Adam Schiff, also of California, warned that the U.S. Senate’s vote on the Joint Resolutions should “send a chill down the spine of legislators in every state.”

Both are Democrats, but another statement by Schiff in The AP’s story is laughable as it shows him to lie somewhere between oblivious and clueless. There’s no other way to describe the mental functioning of a politician who cites the importance of a state’s ability to make its own laws and protect its own citizens when California – his state – is in effect forcing its laws on other states.

Electric vehicles have their supporters and that’s fine, as anybody should be able to buy any vehicle he likes, but if those supporters are so great in number, why haven’t we heard more about all of those charging stations that were supposed to be built with money from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program? President Biden signed it into law in November of 2021 and one would think that the vast numbers of true believers claimed to be out there would be screaming that the $5 billion earmarked for the chargers hasn’t accomplished very much beyond some great-sounding plans and incredibly dry studies.

In July of last year, Governing reported that “the funds have yielded just 11 power stations across seven states.” The article quoted Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, as calling it a “vast administrative failure.” Maybe, but that raises the questions of who was responsible for oversight of the program’s administration and again, why are all of the dedicated electric-vehicle-owners so quiet?

Some interviewed for the article seem resigned to the difficulties of relying on their cars and trucks despite the challenges of finding the necessary on-the-road support. A map of charging stations across the country suggests that at present, those challenges are real.

Regardless of the actual numbers in operation, it’s tough to understand why the left feels that the government has a role in paying for charging stations. As a guess, it might seem safe to say that because the government pays for highways – a statement only sort of true because it does so with a user tax on fuels powering vehicles operating on those roads – but that’s a stretch. By that reasoning, government should be building gas stations, too, and that raises another point.

Most likely, few will be surprised to learn that drivers of both plug-in and hybrid electrics are being “targeted” with an “unfair” and “punitive” tax and their vehicles are being made “scapegoat(s)” for a shortfall in the Highway Trust Fund, the money that pays for roads. Electric vehicles don’t consume gsaoline or diesel fuel and so their drivers don’t pay taxes on them. While “EV drivers want to pay their fair share,” apparently, they’re the ones to determine that share’s amount.

