Energy: The Master Resource is poised to get much deserved, overdue respect in 2025. The termite aspirations of Biden/Harris puppet masters (think John Podesta et al.) are going to be reversed, and hopefully in a way where a resurrection is politically impossible.

Here are some quotations from Trump’s think tank AFPI and then from Trump himself before his election that indicate Promises Made, Promises Kept.

The America First Policy Institute

“A policy environment that fosters American industry and innovation is the critical foundation to powering a cleaner, more prosperous future for the U.S. and the world…. We must act to safeguard a legacy of prosperity and security for future generations, not a legacy of stagnation, uncertainty, and crippling energy inflation.”

“An America First energy agenda is grounded in sound principles of free-market economics and transparent governance. This approach focuses on creating a transparent and fair regulatory environment that creates a level playing field for all energy sources to compete, eliminating harmful regulations and barriers to growth across industries, allowing for investment in crucial infrastructure and jobs, reducing dependence on unstable foreign energy sources, and protecting the environment.”

“America First policies will reduce our reliance on foreign fuel and strengthen our position on the world stage, lower consumer energy and fuel costs, advance environmental protection, and promote and power a growing and prosperous economy for all Americans.”

“[T]his new era of energy independence is under threat from the anti-energy agenda and regulatory overreach of our government today. The current administration’s decision to halt federal leasing and deprive industry access to critical resources on federal lands undermines market certainty, leading to underdeveloped resources. This decision and others demonstrate its failure to recognize that the U.S. has the resources to safeguard energy independence.”

“In contrast to the Left’s vision of putting all of America’s energy eggs into one government-centric ‘green’ energy basket—exposing our Nation to dangerous levels of foreign dependence—the America First approach relies on removing undue regulatory constraints. These constraints hamstring the private sector’s ability to take the lead in making critical investments that ensure America’s energy independence regardless of which technologies end up prevailing in the energy marketplace. To facilitate such a robust marketplace, policymakers should also enhance access to federal lands for responsible resource development.”

“With sound policy, America can once again achieve this milestone and take energy security into its own hands, ensuring that it will never again be dependent on untrustworthy foreign governments for its energy needs.”

Candidate Trump

“I make this pledge to the great people of America. I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy. We will drill, baby, drill.”

“Starting on Day 1, I will approve new drilling, new pipelines, new refiners, new power plants, new reactors, and we will slash the red tape.”

“We are going to make sure that [offshore wind] ends on day one. I’m gonna write it out in an executive order.”

“They’ve spent trillions of dollars of things having to do with the Green New Scam. It’s a scam. And that has caused tremendous inflationary pressures in addition to the cost of energy.”

“And I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one. Thereby saving the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now and saving U.S. customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car.”

“Chris [Wright] has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

“On Day 1, frack, frack, frack, and drill, drill, drill.”

“By slashing energy costs, we will in turn reduce the cost of transportation, manufacturing and all household goods. So much starts with energy.”

“… we have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country by far. We are a nation that has the opportunity to make an absolute fortune with its energy.”

“We will be energy dominant and supply not only ourselves, but we will supply the rest of the world.”

Conclusion

Expect Trump 47 to be much more strategic and effective than Trump 45, which was hamstrung by the Deep State and the Climate Industrial Complex. Expect a quick withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord (again). Expect a reversal of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Expect the presumptive DOE secretary Chris Wright to educate energy audiences and the general public about the moral superiority of fossil fuels for consumers, taxpayers, and social justice. Expect climate alarmism and forced energy transformation to be exposed as corporate rent-seeking and budget-busting.

Trump 45 was the most free-market President in history concerning energy and environmental policy. Expect Trump 47 to be more so.

