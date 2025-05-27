JoNova has a great post up today that I highly recommend to readers. It’s all about the rapidly approaching implosion of the energy transition in Australia, but the lessons are for everyone. She references a recently released report by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

Titled “Draft 2025 Electricity Network Options Report, May 2025,” it is largely 202 pages of the acronym-driven gobbledygook that typifies utility planning documents, all designed to hide the facts in a forest of nonsense. But some things are hard to hide.

Here is the kangaroo in the room (emphasis added):

Transmission costs have risen, particularly for overhead lines This report includes a comprehensive update to AEMO’s Transmission Cost Database prepared by consultants and informed by recent transmission project tendering outcomes in the NEM. Updating the Transmission Cost Database is essential to ensure the most recent project cost information can be used to inform the 2026 ISP. The recent update to AEMO’s Transmission Cost Database shows that the Australian energy sector continues to be subject to ongoing supply chain issues associated with the delivery of materials and equipment, as well as workforce and skills shortages.

After accounting for inflation, cost estimates provided in this report show approximately a 25% to 55% increase in real costs for overhead transmission line projects compared to equivalent cost estimates prepared for the 2024 ISP, and approximately a 10% to 35% increase in real costs for transmission substation projects. This is in line with increases announced for recent projects. TNSPs and other jurisdictional planning bodies have advised AEMO that the recently observed cost increases in tendering processes and project delivery are primarily driven by: sustained supply chain pressures on materials, equipment and workforce

market competition driven by a high number of concurrent projects under development in the NEM

project complexity , including an increased number of projects planned for remote areas

social licence and additional community and landholder engagement along proposed transmission line routes, and

additional contracting costs to account for risk allocation in engineering, procurement and construction contracts in response to pressures in the current market. AEMO recognises that increases in costs for electricity transmission network development would impact bills for electricity consumers. When preparing the 2026 ISP, AEMO will consider these changes in costs as part of identifying an efficient ODP that is in the long-term interests of electricity consumers. The 2026 ISP will re-visit transmission network projects previously identified as needing to proceed, with the exception of projects that have advanced to anticipated or committed status, seeking to ensure that overall costs for consumers are optimised.

What does this mean? It means solar and wind energy produced in the far reaches of Australia, which are the only places where one can do solar and wind, are now so expensive as to be unfeasible. It’s not just another cost associated with green energy, but the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

