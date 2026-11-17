Doug Sheridan addresses the political correctness and, frankly, the communist nature of much of the climate movement with this excellent post:

With world leaders gathered in Antalya for COP31 Türkiye, the climate movement has found a new culprit for the world's problems: rich individuals.



A new Oxfam analysis says the wealthiest 0.1% produce more carbon pollution than the poorest 3.5 billion people combined. Its prescription is familiar: make wealthy polluters pay more, including through taxes on wealth, high incomes and carbon-intensive luxuries.

The Financial Times has reported on the analysis, joining the broader discussion over what such disparities mean. But the fixation on the rich-poor person's emissions gap misses the far more important message buried inside it.



You see, the vast majority of the world's people don’t look at the wealthy and dream of making them consume less. They dream of being able to afford more themselves.



Millions of people aspire to the same basic comforts citizens of wealthy countries take for granted: reliable electricity, air conditioning, automobiles, modern homes, appliances and better healthcare. And becoming richer means consuming more energy.



For much of humanity, increased consumption isn’t a moral failing. It's what economic progress looks like. Yet much of the climate movement looks at the enormous difference between rich and poor emissions and draws almost the opposite conclusion. The problem becomes affluent consumption itself.



Oxfam’s response is to make the rich pay more and restrict carbon-intensive consumption. Call it climate policy with a dose of class warfare.



But reducing the lifestyles of the wealthy does nothing to extinguish the aspirations of everyone else. A subsistence farmer in Africa doesn’t become wealthier by ensuring a billionaire flies less. He becomes wealthier by gaining access to the energy, capital, technology, and infrastructure that allow him and his children to consume more.

That is the predicament climate activists continually run into. Developing countries will choose energy sources based overwhelmingly on whether they can deliver the affordable and reliable power required for growth. Today that will often include fossil fuels. Tomorrow, cleaner technologies may win more of that competition. What they aren’t likely to choose is permanent poverty for the sake of somebody else’s emissions target.



This is also why policies initially aimed at yachts, private jets and sprawling estates have obvious political limits. Once climate policy becomes a campaign against consumption, voters have reason to wonder how long it will remain confined to someone else’s consumption.



The answer to that problem isn’t complicated. Cleaner energy has to compete on cost, reliability and performance. If it does, countries will adopt it because it makes them richer.



Prosperity isn’t the problem climate policy needs to solve. Any durable climate strategy has to accommodate humanity’s desire to become richer, not devise increasingly elaborate ways to restrain it.

My Take: Sheridan addresses a fundamental problem with so much of what constitutes “social justice,” namely that it seeks equality of results rather than opportunity and promises to achieve those results by lowering everyone’s welfare to the same level of misery. That is, of course, everyone except the few in charge of administering the misery, which is essentially communism. Oxfam is of that sort and, if you naively imagine it is ‘as pure as the driven snow’ because of good intentions, well, check out this record.

#Energy #EnergyTransition #ClimateChange #COP#31 #Wealth