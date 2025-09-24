Guest Post by Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant.

As someone who champions energy humanism—the mission to end global energy poverty through abundant, reliable, and profitable energy—I’ve got no patience for slick operators like Tom Steyer. The billionaire hedge fund mogul, with a net worth around $2.1 billion, has reinvented himself as California’s poster boy for the climate crisis, railing against fossil fuels and smearing skeptics as deniers.

But, let’s cut through the eco-friendly veneer: Steyer’s climate crusade and many like his are less about saving the planet and more about leveraging green dogma for clout, control, and profit, all while ignoring the energy sanity principles I hold dear—abundant energy, reliability, adequate infrastructure, economic development, and capital formation through unsubsidized profits.

Steyer’s green pivot in the early 2010s was a masterclass in rebranding, or more likely a Cracker Barrel failure. After raking in billions at Farallon Capital, he ditched Wall Street in 2012 to play environmental saint, launching NextGen Climate Action (now NextGen America), a super PAC that’s dumped over $200 million into pro-climate candidates, targeting young voters and swing states.

His 2014 midterm stunt—throwing $100 million at campaigns to oust Republican “climate deniers” in seven states—was pure California elitism, using attack ads and voter drives to ram through another Green clean energy obsession.

By 2020, he was grandstanding in a quixotic presidential run, swearing off fossil fuel money and peddling the Green New Deal like a used car salesperson. In California, he’s flexed his wallet to prop up the Global Warming Solutions Act and push green bills alongside insiders like Kevin de León, cementing his grip on state policy.

In 2025, Steyer’s still at it, strutting at events like the Future of Sustainable Investing conference and preaching “climate capitalism” through Galvanize Climate Solutions, his latest venture to funnel cash into electrification and renewables.

He’s got the audacity to claim on Facebook that America can hit 100% clean energy by 2050, as if his subsidized windmills and solar farms can magically replace the fossil fuels powering the world. From his anti-Keystone XL crusades to his green real estate deals, Steyer’s built his green street credits by joining climate alarmists, all while posing as a selfless eco-warrior.

Here’s where Steyer’s fraud unravels. His “keep it in the ground” mantra is a direct assault on the 4 billion people worldwide stuck in some form of energy poverty, desperate for the cheap, reliable fossil fuels he vilifies. While he tilts away his time in San Francisco, entire nations are left scrambling for power because his anti-fossil fuel dogma chokes off their economic lifelines. And his precious renewables? They’re a mirage, propped up by endless subsidies and tax breaks, distorting markets and fleeing taxpayers.

I’ll cheer for solar and wind when they’re profitable without government handouts, delivering the abundant, reliable energy that fuels real economic development. Until then, Steyer’s pushing a fantasy that doesn’t even work in his coastal bubble, not in the villages of Africa or Asia, where power is a luxury.

Sure, Steyer’s got a knack for dealmaking, and his investments in green infrastructure show he understands capital flow—when it suits him. But his entire shtick reeks of hypocrisy. This guy made his fortune in finance, likely touching fossil fuel investments along the way, only to flip the script and lecture the world on carbon sins. His climate capitalism isn’t about empowering people with low incomes; it’s about consolidating influence, buying political loyalty, and probably profiting off a green wave he’s helped manufacture.

Tom Steyer isn’t a climate hero—he’s a California magic man, peddling a high-cost, low-reliability energy vision that fails the test of energy sanity. His billions might buy headlines and elections, but they can’t buy a world free of energy poverty. If he cared about humanity, he’d ditch the anti-fossil fuel dogma and back a pragmatic mix of energy sources to lift everyone. Instead, he’s just another California elite broadcasting his greenishness to the climate craze, leaving the rest of the world to deal with the climatism fallout. And they are!

