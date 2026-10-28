Mike Rowe interviews Toby Rice, and the message is that we need more energy and, especially, pipelines. It’s about Facebook and data centers, too, of course, and Big Tech has defintely been our enemy in the past, but things have changed, and the message is a good one, one focused on getting America to energy abundance.

#MikeRowe #TobyRice #EnergyAbundance #Electricity #NaturalGas #Shale #BillGates #GasDrilling #EnergySecurity #EQT

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