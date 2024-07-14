Everyone’s thoughts this morning are on what happened last evening. We know so little about the facts, it's dangerous to speculate, and we probably shouldn't because things always look different a week after an event. All we know right now is that there was an assassination attempt on President Trump from a 20-year old named Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling around on a roof less than 400 feet from Trump. It failed, but some poor Trump supporter who was there to support the campaign was killed. One can only imagine the pain felt by the families of that supporter and Crook's parents as well.

What drove this young man, Crooks, to attempt this and pay with his life? Was it the constant and totally unwarranted talk about Trump being an existential threat to democracy? Was it CNN or MSNBC commentators comparing Trump to mass murderer Adolph Hitler, ad infinitum? Or, was it Biden saying “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” as he did just last Monday? I’d say no as to the third question being raised by many. Yet, I recall Sarah Palin being blamed by Democrats for the attempt on Congress member Gabby Gifford’s life because she included a crosshairs image in an ad against Giffords, so fair is fair, I suppose.

There will be a lot of reflection going on by all of us over the next several weeks. It may or may not get us anywhere. So, let’s focus on a few facts we do know.

First, let’s remember that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has repeatedly asked for Secret Service protection from the Biden Administration and has been refused by Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Reportedly, the Trump campaign likewise asked for additional protection and was also turned down. Mayorkas, if he has an ounce of decency, will resign, or Biden will fire him and give both Kennedy and Trump the protection they deserve.

We also know the Secret Service, despite the heroic actions of those on the ground, failed terribly. How was Crooks able to get on a roof with a long rifle less than 400 feet from the lectern from which President Trump was speaking? How is that possible? Think about it. This was gross incompetence on the part of whoever was in charge.

The officers who surrounded Trump deserve our highest praise, but we cannot ignore the security failure here. This is also the same Secret Service, part of Homeland Security, that couldn't figure out who brought cocaine into the White House, despite cameras everywhere. This agency is off the rails and its director should also resign or be fired.

My prediction, though, is that neither Mayorkas nor the head of Secret Service will go anywhere. They'll stay because that’s how it works in Washington D.C. if you're part of the Democrat party, which enjoys protected turf with the media. No one ever says they're sorry or takes responsibility. And, there are always a handful of feckless, useless Republicans who will, for some obscure reason and for media brownie points, vote against accountability, as four Republican Congress members just did in refusing to defund Merrick Garland for not complying with their subpoena and engaging in political lawfare against President Trump.

The Democrats have been playing smash-mouth and Republican leadership has still been playing politics like it did during the party’s 40 years in the wilderness as a minority. This all needs to stop. We are on the brink of a civil war that could have been launched had Trump not turned his head slightly. And, who will ever trust Chris Wray's FBI to investigate this? Who could, given all the nefarious things in which it has involved in recent years? That agency, together with the CIA and Homeland Security, need to be majorly cleaned out and reconstituted. And, we need Republicans who will lead.

Fortunately, Trump did turn his head and gave an inspirational fist in the air with blood running down his face. We desperately need new leadership in all parts of our Federal government. We need a leader who knows how to fire people and take on entrenched immobile interests, one who has the presence of mind and courage to stand up and yell “fight” after being hit seconds earlier.

