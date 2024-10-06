Richard Cronin is a science writer. He has published an interesting report titled “Empirical Evidence of Tidal Pumping & Geothermal Heat Driving Changes to Weather & Climate.” It’s effectively a compilation of evidence from various published sources within the scientific community. Consider the following excerpts:

Tidal Pumping was first identified in 1977 as Voyager 1 flew by Jupiter. Jovian moons Europa, Ganymede, and Io are heated and volcanic due to the gravity field of Jupiter exerting variable gravitational pull as these moons pass from apogee to perigee in their eccentric orbits. Tidal Pumping is also referred to as Tidal Heating, i.e. repeated squeezing heats a rubber ball. Also, per NASA these moons pump one another. Io is the most volcanic body in the solar system. The Tidal Pumping effect is exerted upon Earth by the Sun and even planets from Venus out to Jupiter (Kent & Olsen, Rutgers, 2018). Likewise, Earth tidally pumps Venus, which drives its volcanism. The realization that Tidal Pumping causes tectonics completely overturns the former concept that the heat from within the planet drives crustal movement. With Tidal Pumping causing tectonics, all the internal heat of the planet is delivered to the surface, specifically ocean trenches where the crust is thinnest and seismic activity pronounced. A key point is that heat distribution is localized in “hot spots” while the grossly oversimplified climate models cannot represent these complexities. Moreover, geochemical reactions and their contribution to geothermal heat are not even acknowledged…

The El Niño is annually observed by an upwelling of cold water along the coasts of Peru and Chile, bringing up cold water fish from the Humboldt Current. A bounty of fish — a Gift from the Child. The continental shelves were the beaches formed during the low water levels of the Ice Ages. Methane clathrates are pockets of methane encapsulated in frozen freshwater. Clathrates are abundant approximately 100 to 1000 meters below the continental shelves. With the Tidal Pumping stresses opening the Peru/Chile Trench, seismic heat melts the methane clathrates to provide the cold water upwelling (J.E. Kamis. “Plate Climatology”). The Tidal Pumping effect is repeated every year with a fisherman’s bonanza of deepwater fish rising to the surface during Christmas time. The initial cooling switches to warming as the clathrate melting diminishes. The existence of methane and FRESH WATER ice is linked to the Hydrocarbon Chemistry of Fischer-Tropsch and Sabatier reactions — an entirely separate discussion around Abiotic Hydrocarbons… The El Niño Southern Oscillation occurs as the Earth passes thru the Northern Hemisphere’s Winter Solstice (Southern Hemisphere swings incrementally closer towards the Sun around Dec 21 and, two weeks later, Jan. 4, the Perihelion, Earth’s closest approach to the Sun. These combined events open up the trenches in the South Pacific and release seismic heat into those waters. The hydrostatic pressure at the bottom of the Tonga Trench is approx. 15,000 psi — assuring lengthy heat accumulation, pressure build-up, and release of heated waters in marked pulses as the heated pocket at the bottom overcomes the overburden (liquid head). The east/west current provides a plume effect so elevated sea surface temperatures (SST) appear further to the west, near Papua New Guinea, as evidenced during a La Nina.

The Peru/Chile Trench is shallower than Tonga and has a pressure at the bottom of 8,200 psi. As described for the Tonga Trench, there is a plume effect of heated waters pulsing out of the Peru/Chile Trench so the initial cooling is followed by warming of the central Pacific which signals the onset of the El Nino. As mentioned above, the warming of the central Pacific spreads eastward as clathrate melting diminishes. The accumulated stresses and seismic heat release from the Tonga Trench drives the La Niña. Heat released from the Peru/Chile Trench drives the El Niño (Chen & Tang, 2022, migration of M5+ earthquake activity 1989 - 2019). The ENSO develops depending upon the location of stress accumulation. Repeated stressing combined with Earth’s rotation have produced the trenches of the Ring of Fire — rips or tears in the Earth’s crust. Another bit of empirical evidence regarding this phenomenon of Tidal Pumping is Earth’s Obliquity (angle of inclination) which currently lies at 23.4 degrees. The Horizon Deep, the deepest point in the Tonga Trench, lies at 23.3 degrees South latitude. The deepest point in the Peru/Chile Trench, the Richards Deep, lies at 23.1 degrees South latitude. This line of latitude is the closest to the Sun between end of Dec./early Jan. and is the line of maximum, maximum Tidal Pumping stresses. One point of emphasis regarding Tidal Pumping effects from more distant planets such as Venus and Jupiter is a modification of Newton’s Universal Law of Gravity, wherein the force of gravity is a function of the inverse of the distance between the two bodies taken to the square. This assumes rigid, unyielding bodies but in truth we know that the interiors of the planets have semi-molten and elastic properties which deform the celestial body. One must consider the Mechanics of Deformable Bodies, a freshman level engineering class. Even a small amount of deformation results in significant tectonic stresses on the brittle crust. Moreover, Newton’s treatment only allows for one body acting upon another with no consideration of multiple bodies acting simultaneously. That is, multiple overlapping gravity wells, much as wave fronts amplify or dampen troughs in an ocean. Finally, the Solar System orbits the Milky Way and in so doing imparts another variable which affect the gravity wells described by Einsteinian physics. Masses outside of our Solar System impart their gravitational influence. The La Niña spanning 2020-2023 caused severe drought in California and the U.S. Southwest plus persistent high water temperatures in the Western Pacific. Accumulated Tidal Pumping stresses finally produced the largest ever-recorded submarine volcano off Tonga Hunga on Jan. 15, 2022, spewing an estimated 150 million tons of water vapor (E. Asher NOAA Oct 2023) as high as the stratosphere and increasing the atmospheric water vapor content by 10 % (H. Vomel NCAR). A modest warming lasted into 2023. Atmospheric scientists predict that the water will remain in the upper atmosphere for years. Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Sept 26, 2022 may have added to Tidal stresses. Colloquially we may say that the steam vaporizer was briefly dialed to high setting. Climate change alarmists proclaimed that 2023 was “the hottest year on record”. Actually, the planet cooled (A. Dessler, Texas A&M, July 2024). A brief El Niño returned in early 2023. Cooling in late 2023 and early 2024 provided rain and snow in both Hemispheres. Mud slides impacted California after years of drought. Anomalous cooling of Atlantic equatorial waters were observed in 2024. Hurricane activity was noticeably absent until the La Nina returned in September, bringing the floods from hurricane Helene. Cold and early autumn snows fell across Europe as well as snow in South Africa. Another interesting event was the Total Eclipse over the U.S. on April 8, 2024. The Moon had a very small effect. Jupiter was 30 degrees up and to the left of the Sun. Venus was 15 degrees down and to the right. Mars was 35 degrees to the lower right of the Sun. It is obvious that the combined gravity of the Sun, Jupiter, Venus, and Mars pulling on Earth’s tectonic plates caused the M 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey on April 5. Milankovitch cycles (Precession, Obliquity, & Orbital Eccentricity) have been highly correlated with changes to weather and climate (C. Campisano, et al 2012). However, NASA Science Editorial Board (Feb. 2020) disputes that changes in solar irradiance due to Milankovitch cycles have significant impact on surface warming. Perhaps so, but Milankovitch cycles are the principal drivers of Tidal Pumping and volcanology. The conclusion is that solar radiation’s contribution to Earth’s entire Energy Budget is greatly overstated.

So, what do think folks? I’m no scientist of any kind. I do know volcanoes affect climate from the enormous amount of water vapor pushed into the atmosphere and water vapor is the dominant greenhouse gas. And, I know the Moon creates our tides. Beyond that, I only know the above sounds plausible and there is much more to the report about the geothermal effects on climate. Many of you do have science backgrounds. Please provide your thoughts!

