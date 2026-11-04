Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

You have been told that wild animals would vanish unless governments treat carbon dioxide as the master switch for Earth’s temperature and the bane of ecosystems. The animals did not follow that script.

The polar bear refused the role of poster child for the apocalyptic prophecy. There are roughly 26,000 of them across the Arctic now, far above the lower numbers that alarmed biologists during an era of unregulated hunting.

Tigers tell a similar story. India counted 3,682 wild tigers in 2022, more than double its 2006 tally, even as global temperatures kept rising. Neither comeback owed anything to reducing industrial emissions of carbon dioxide. Both were the result of putting limitations on hunting and restoring land as animal habitats.

Nowhere does this truth stand out more clearly than on the grasslands of central Kazakhstan, the world’s ninth largest country bounded by the inland Caspian and Aral seas and Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan

In the early 1990s, about a million saiga antelope roamed Kazakhstan’s steppe. The collapse of the Soviet Union removed law enforcement almost overnight. Poachers moved in and targeted the males for horns sold into East Asia’s traditional medicine trade. By the early 2000s, the population had fallen below 50,000. As herds lost bulls for breeding, biologists worried about extinction.

Carbon taxes did not reverse that slide. Neither did solar panels nor international climate summits. It was something far more practical.

In 2006, the Kazakh government joined local and foreign conservation groups to launch the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative. The partnership now manages up to 75 million hectares of grassland, semi-desert, and wetlands, an area roughly the size of Texas. It ranks among the largest conservation efforts anywhere.

The saiga population grew to more than 4 million, one of the largest recoveries of a wild mammal in modern times. The steppe is now welcoming back animals that vanished long before global warming made daily headlines.

Other species are returning to the steppe as well. Conservationists celebrated the birth of two wild Przewalski’s horse foals in Kazakhstan, the first in two centuries.

By Chinneeb - Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=148372248

The species disappeared from the region because of hunting and competition with livestock, not because of a changing climate. Kazakhstan has also reintroduced the kulan, a wild ass, and has begun bringing tigers back to the Ili-Balkhash region, where the Caspian tiger population suffered from hunting in the 20th century.

How could a species rebound eightyfold during the decades that activists had described as the hottest on record?

Of course, the steppe’s climate has always varied. Central Asia’s grasslands have expanded and retreated through wet and dry cycles for thousands of years. Pollen records and lake sediments show long droughts and cold spells across the region well before industrial emissions existed.

Saiga antelopes roamed the steppe alongside woolly mammoths during the last great glacial advance more than 10,000 years ago. Unlike mammoths, the antelopes survived the end of that deep freeze and persist today in the steppes and semi-deserts of Central Asia. A species that has ridden out such swings does not collapse because of modest warming measured in single digits on thermometers. It collapses when people kill the animals faster than they can reproduce.

The climate’s hand in this rewilding is close to nil. Saiga numbers fell when horns fetched a price and rose when the government made that trade a losing bet. Horse foals appeared after crates landed at Alibi, not after a dip in Kazakhstan’s emissions.

Surprise! The country that hosted this recovery is a major producer of oil, natural gas, and coal. With about 30 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, Kazakhstan ranks around 12th worldwide.

The country’s oil and gas sector is undergoing a new growth phase, led by the Tengiz expansion, which is expected to add 12 million metric tons per year, or about 260,000 barrels per day, at full capacity. Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product grew 6.5% in 2025, its strongest performance in more than a decade, largely driven by increased oil output.

The Kazakh government’s ability to afford conservation efforts is partly enabled by an oil-driven economic boost. Aerial-survey planes, patrol trucks, and veterinary labs run on those fossil fuels, and staff are paid by a hydrocarbon economy.

The Kazakh success underscores an inconvenient truth: Billions of dollars spent chasing net-zero targets have produced no benefits for any species, endangered or otherwise. The money diverted to irrational climate policies in developing countries could instead pay for effective conservation efforts like Kazakhstan’s.

Originally published at PJ Media November 2nd, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, U.K., and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, U.K.

#Kazakhstan #ClimateChange #Jayaraj #CO2Coalition #Climate #PrzewalskisHorse #Conservation #NetZero #WildHorses #WildAnimals

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