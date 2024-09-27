The Three Mile Island nuclear plant south of Harrisburg has been in the news the last few days. It is proposed to restart one of the units for use in generating energy for Microsoft’s AI ventures. Reason TV explains:
The news is certainly good but not for the reason cited in the video; that there is now the possibility nuclear could replace fossil fuels. The pitch is only a few seconds of the presentation and mostly an attack on coal, but the argument is wrong. Coal, first of all, is much cleaner today than in 1979 when the famous Three Mile Island accident took place. And, natural gas facilities have already replaced most of the older plants, improving air quality to a stunning degree. Finally, CO2 emissions are vastly overstated as a concern and may not be one at all.
The real point of nuclear energy is not that it could replace coal or gas, but that it signals the beginning of the end for wind and solar. They are merely intermittent sources of energy that only add to the costs of electricity by reducing the efficiency of baseload energy plants still needed when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. What we need is more baseload, not more intermittent playthings or dangerous battery storage facilities providing but a couple of hours of energy.
Nuclear offers extraordinary baseload capacity with the highest capacity factor of all, and, therefore, is an extremely welcome addition to the mix of energy sources for producing electricity. It is expensive and that is its handicap today, but it’s also highly dependable and efficient, which wind and solar can never be. It also avoids the problem of storing fuel, as does coal which is inexpensive. Natural gas is both inexpensive and very clean. Each of the three baseload options has certain advantages and a combination of all three secures the full range of benefits.
Adding nuclear to the baseload mix, in fact, secures everything wind and solar cannot offer, including our energy security, but it is the mix that does it. That’s the thing to get excited about; that and the fact Three Mile Island now represents the Phoenix taking flight again along with a growing realization wind and solar just aren’t going to get it done.
#Nuclear #Wind #Solar #ThreeMileIsland #Baseload #Pennsylvania #Coal #NaturalGas #EnergySecurity
We should build more nukes but the construction takes a long time. In the interim we should build natural gas plants to generate electricity. We have enough natural gas to supply all of our need domestically. Coal shouldn’t go away. There are more uses for coal than thermal power too. The concern over CO2 from the proponents of wind and solar is truly disingenuous as the production of those units and maintenance of them is not considered. And we certainly can use more CO2 - my food loves CO2 - plants and farting cows that eat plants.
At some point the reality will set in that the entire climate catastrophists claims are false and have been for over 50 years, and that we need to look at the future planning with more rigor and expertise than the charlatans can provide. Perhaps we can start that process with the right outcome in November.
I started my career in the power industry working for B&W in Barberton. The Three Mile Island NSS’s are duplicate designs of the Duke Power Oconee, units 1, 2 and 3. Also, Crystal River, FL ( now shut down)
A great design and Duke has done very well with their’s. As for replacing fossil fuels, not in my lifetime. Total nuclear fleet is less than 100,000 MW capacity. The existing fleet took over 30 years to build after the AEC Head said, “Nuclear will be so efficient and productive it will be too cheap to meter” 1953. Since the 1980’s the Supply Chain for nuclear components (large forging, 15,000 ton presses to bend 12” thick Reactor shells and other heavy and unique manufacturing has moved to Asia or France. Building say 500,000 MW of new capacity will take decades. Simply replacing the 125,000 MW of coal capacity shut down since 2010 will take decades. The government needs a lesson in the Realities of Electricity Generation