Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The developed world and the developing countries depend on energy to run. developing countries need reliable primary energy to progress from muscle power to machines, and the developed countries, including China and India, require lots of reliable primary energy to sustain their quality of life.

Belledune Generating Station is Canada's largest coal plant, by Quintin Soloviev - Own work, CC BY 4.0, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=162516887

I am one of the few people who focus on primary energy and the crucial part coal plays in providing up to 25% of our needed primary energy.

Dependable, affordable primary energy is what makes the world really work. Over 80% of the primary energy needed comes from four conventional sources:

Wind and solar are parasitic power sources, and Kathryn Porter wrote an excellent speech she gave to the government of Namibia on “Green vs. Base Load.”

Renewables are a distraction from the reality of how things really work in the world.

I, as well as NERC, FERC and other reputable organizations, have been warning of electric power shortages for years.

This year could be the year that matters.

The Iranian War and closing of the Straits of Hormuz is a huge problem for LNG supplies to the world. Especially to Europe, South Korea and Japan. The foolish Net Zero carbon path that western countries have adopted (S.C. too) has forced dependence on natural gas fuel.

I wrote a blog post a couple years ago on the enormity of primary energy that America uses. The average American only understands the importance of energy in his or her life when a major weather disaster, such as a hurricane, makes gasoline, diesel, and electricity scarce for a few days or a week. Many are too young to remember the oil embargoes of 1973-1974 and 1978-1979.

Well, the shale gas revolution in the U.S. nearly killed coal, but it makes the U.S. mostly energy independent. Here is an excellent article by Giacomo Prandelli on the world impact of LNG supplies. Not so much of a big deal in May, but likely a critical energy supply issue come next winter.

Primary energy is important. Remember this statement next December and January.

See original post here for links to other posts by Dick Storm on this critical subject.

#Electricity #Coal #NetZero #NaturalGas #ShaleRevolution #CrudeOil #Nuclear #PrimaryEnergy

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