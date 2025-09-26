Yesterday, I published Vic Furman’s letter to the President. It was very well received by readers, so I have decided to publish another of Vic’s missals together with a very short but wonderful video of those Madison County, New York windmills coming down, shared by another good friend.

Here’s the video, and it’s much, much better than the one most of you have seen:

And, this is what Vic had to say:

For the last 4 years, I’ve been making the drive up Route 12 to Utica, passing through Madison County, New York. As an energy-educated man, I had always noticed from my drive the massive wind turbines, visible for miles. They were just over 20+ years old, but this week’s trip was different... the eyesore was gone and the view restored to a community. Why? The local news stated these multi-million dollar turbines were deteriorated beyond use and were, with controlled explosives, removed from the skyline. They are now a pile of rusting steel and fiberglass waiting for hundreds of truck trips to take them to waste sites. Did this experiment with our money save the environment? No! It only added to the destruction without creating enough energy to even justify its own being. This isn’t the Madison County area made famous by Clint Eastwood’s movie, but it’s an equally beautiful county and will be dealing with hundreds of tons of so-called ‘clean energy’ waste, funded as the turbines were installed, by taxpayers! Did anyone learn anything from this? My guess is yes, as the turbines will not be replaced.

What a good ending to a sad story of exploitation.

Hat Tip: D.N.

