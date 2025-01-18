1× 0:00 -12:01

Our friend Jason Spiess, the publisher of The Crude Life, interviewed Terry Etam, a writer for the Canadian BOE Report out of Alberta on the subject of AI development and its energy demands. Terry is, too, the author of "The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity."

Jason also interviewed me to talk briefly about Kathy Hochul’s latest insane attempt to follow the NRDC playbook and kill oil and gas in New York.

They’re both short interviews and I think you’ll enjoy them.

