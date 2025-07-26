Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars reveals how EV sales numbers are artificially inflated in the UK. Is it happening elsewhere, in the U.S., for example? I asked Grok, which suggests our IRS rules likely curb rampant abuse, but it also says this:

Historically, some dealers have registered vehicles to themselves or their dealership to meet sales targets set by manufacturers, qualify for bonuses, or clear inventory. This can temporarily inflate reported sales figures, but these vehicles often end up as demo models, loaners, or used inventory, not actual consumer sales. There’s no specific data isolating EV self-registrations, but industry reports suggest this practice happens across vehicle types, particularly when demand is soft or inventory is high. For EVs, the high cost (average transaction price of $56,351 in Q3 2024) and uneven consumer demand could incentivize such behavior, especially for brands struggling to move EV stock.

Hmm…

My Take: It’s definitely happening here and it all goes back to government incentives and mandates.

