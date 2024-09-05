Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has a nice little 3-minute video out comparing the cost and value of EVs with internal combustion engines. He did four different road trip challenges with an EV owner and friend of his, the latest of which is profiled in this series of videos. The video below neatly summarizes the results:

I particularly like what an under the weather and somewhat cynical Geoff points out at the end, that being it’s obvious elites want us off the roads altogether and out of the way. Forcing us into EVS that make traveling and owning a car downright unappealing, is the feature, not the bug.

