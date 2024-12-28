I’m a big fan of Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars, as readers well know. He’s put out a year-end Christmas season video commenting on numerous things but full of common sense and emphasis on community, contrasted with rule by elites “who don’t want us going anywhere.”

Although he does ramble a bit, as his wife implies at the end, Geoff hit all the right points as far as I’m concerned. I trust many of you will agree.

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #KingCharles #Community #Control #Starmer #Elites

Share