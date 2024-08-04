A few months ago we talked about the hurt Hertz experienced with its foolish EV fleet initiative, but it turns out that was just the beginning. The following video brings matters up to date :

And, if you think that’s bad, here is our favorite car expert Geoff talking about what he’s hearing about EV trade-in values in Finland:

Media propaganda, of course, suggests EVs are just getting more affordable. There’s lots of talk about great buys and the like but this; EVs are not retaining value and that’s an indication the allure of virtue signaling with an EV has lost its luster. You cannot force products onto a market and ignore the very real practical realities. Moreover, the excuse offered by policymakers is phony. There simply is no ‘climate crisis.”

We can differ and argue about climate change all day long, but there is no crisis. Policies based on the lie that there is one are, therefore, doomed.Few want to admit that but the trade-in values tell us everything.

