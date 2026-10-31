A recent Korean study reported by The Herald Business tells the truth about plastic straws and the ridiculous efforts of green police and green virtue signalers to eliminate their use.

Here are the key points from the article:

Ordinary plastic straws had the smallest environmental impact across 10 categories, including climate change, acidification, fine dust and human toxicity.

Biodegradable and other alternative straws ranked worst across 10 categories, including ozone depletion, acidification and smog.

Paper straws had the greatest impact in three categories: mineral resource depletion, ionizing radiation and freshwater eutrophication.

Biodegradable plastic straws topped two categories: water depletion and ecotoxicity.

For human carcinogenicity, paper straws came in at 6.33 times higher, bio-PE at 16.18 times and biodegradable at 3.34 times.

Fine dust impact was 1.62 times higher for paper straws, 12.02 times for bio-PE and 1.97 times for biodegradable straws.

The ministry commissioned the Korean Society for Life Cycle Assessment to conduct the study from May last year through April this year. It assessed 16 impact categories — including climate change effects from greenhouse gas emissions, ozone depletion, acidification, human carcinogenicity and fine dust — across the full life cycle from raw material production to disposal, using an incineration-to-landfill ratio of 73.6 percent to 26.4 percent… The researchers recommended that “a blanket ban on plastic straws alone, excluding other disposable straws, is not appropriate.”

Reading this reminds me of what happened when one of our favorite restaurants suddenly went politically correct and dropped plastic straws and takeout containers. The straws collapsed, the containers turned into mush, and soon things went back to normal. What a ludicrous exercise in green virtue signaling it all was!

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#PlasticStraws #PaperStraws #Straws #HeraldBusiness #Korea #GreenVirtueSignaling #GreenPoliticalCorrectness

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