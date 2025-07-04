Today In Energy put out an interesting post yesterday illustrating how energy consumption has changed since 1776. Here is the basic chart:

Note how the renewables share has always included, and still includes, wood, which is anything but green, of course. The post also includes this closer look at renewables because that's what everyone cares about, right? Well, not really, but…

Notice, first of all, that solar and wind each have yet to exceed wood, which means a large share of what is considered “clean energy” is quite dirty. Add to this the fact geothermal involves fracking, and ethanol accounts for 75% of biofuels mixed with gasoline, and it becomes abundantly clear renewables are not what they’re pretended to be, and there is no energy transition taking place.

Accordingly, I took the raw data behind these charts to produce one of my mine that provides a much better perspective on what’s taking place and what’s not:

Any realistic assessment of this data indicates true renewables, as the public typically understands the term —solar and wind — amount to next to nothing in the big picture. Wood is bigger. Ethanol is bigger. Coal and nuclear are much, much bigger. Natural gas and petroleum are hugely bigger and absolutely dwarf solar and wind. It’s not even close.

Green energy as it’s portrayed in glimmering images of solar panels and wind turbines, is largely irrelevant. It's like a gnat, in fact, that only irritates and drives the four horses of energy security (coal, gas, oil, and nuclear) crazy and hurts their performance. That’s the reality that Gavin Newsom, Kathy Hochul, the UK, the EU and other members of the climate cult are beginning to face. There is no free energy. There is no transition. It's all been but one deep fake and grift that cannot continue.

