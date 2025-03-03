H.L. Mencken once said:

"It is the classic fallacy of our time that a moron run through a university and decorated with a Ph.D. will thereby cease to be a moron."

Richard P. Feynman, the Nobel Prize winning physicist) offered a similar opinion:

"Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a Ph.D. and still be an idiot."

And, then, there is Doug Sheridan. His latest post at LinkedIn is yet another commentary on the folly of academic energy experts:

Just when it seemed hard reality had stamped out the last baseless predictions of a global green energy revolution saving the world from climate change, the WSJ publishes a cringe-worth essay so detached from reality it’s hard to read.



The essay’s authors, Eric Beinhocker and J. Doyne Farmer, both professors at the Oxford University, apparently fell into a worm hole that transported them back to Davos 2020. We found these assertions especially ridiculous:



1. “The clean energy revolution is being driven by fundamental technological and economic forces… too strong to stop. Trump’s policies can marginally slow progress in the US… but they cannot halt the fundamental dynamics of technological change or save a fossil fuel industry that will inevitably shrink dramatically in the next two decades.”



Our Take: Really? Care to tell us professors when fossil fuels will fall to below 70% of primary energy consumed globally? Because most self-respecting energy experts we follow say it’s going to be decades into the future.



2. “Solar energy is 10,000 times cheaper today than when it was first used… in 1958. The [IEA] calculates electricity from solar power with battery storage is less expensive today than electricity from new coal-fired plants in India and new gas-fired plants in the US. We project that by 2050 solar energy will cost a tenth of what it does today, making it far cheaper than any other source of energy.”



Our Take: Since 1958… seriously? That’s almost 70 years ago. Not only have the declines been far less, even flat, in recent years, solar panels now comprise too little of the cost of solar installations for further declines to matter much. And the number of places in the world in which solar + batteries is cheaper than gas- + coal-fired generation is so small as to basically be zero. It’s certainly not so in North America.

3. “When a technology is new… it grows exponentially early on. As exponential growth continues, its share suddenly becomes large, making its absolute growth large too… until the market eventually becomes saturated, and growth starts to flatten. The result is an S-shaped adoption curve.”



Our Take: This claim isn't tethered to reality. Few if any green technologies are on paths to the kinds of high global market shares that constitute “saturation.” Not renewables, not EVs, not heat pumps, not biofuels. So spare us the S-curve claptrap.



4. “The energy transition is a one-way ticket. As the asset base shifts to clean energy technologies, large segments of fossil fuel demand will permanently disappear. Very few consumers who buy an EV will go back to fossil-fuel cars. Once utilities build cheap renewables and storage, they won’t go back to expensive coal plants.”



Our Take: There's virtually no chance fossil fuel demand declines to such levels in the timeframe envisioned by the authors. Growth in energy demand in non-developed countries virtually guarantees it.

It's hardly a surprise that the Wall Street Journal would publish an anti-fossil fuel essay by two Oxford academics. It has always been a liberal voice for corporatism, not capitalism.

#DougSheridan #FossilFuels #EnergyTransition #Renewables #WSJ

Share