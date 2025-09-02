Doug Sheridan nails it with this LinkedIn post:

Melanie Brusseler writes in the FT, “the Trump admin has functionally repealed the IRA, collapsing the political economic project of building a new pro-green growth agenda with industrial policy.



The lesson? The Green New Deal movement was right to advocate for a far more ambitious political economy of comprehensive decarbonization and the guarantee of fundamental economic rights through universal healthcare, housing, education and dignity for workers.

Progressive policymakers won’t have another chance at a grand program of decarbonization until 2029. And they’ll only have that chance if they can lay the groundwork now by setting an ambitious agenda and defining the political economic project of the post-Trump era.



The US must deliver even more aggressive decarbonization. This means a new era of green economic planning—direct public investment, co-ordination and provisioning in key sectors, including energy. This is necessary not only for the energy transition, but to ensure universal high quality, affordable provision of life's essentials and macroeconomic stability through economy-wide restructuring.



The green boom wasn’t adequate to deliver decarbonization. IRA subsidies tried to bribe generalized private green investment. It was stymied by supply-chain snarls, interest-rate increases and under-investment in the privately-controlled electricity transmission system.



Instead of reviving IRA clean energy tax credits, the US should redesign its power sector by building publicly owned energy infrastructure. Dramatic expansion should be the centerpiece. Planning is also the prism through which to pursue building progressive macroeconomic policy and decarbonization governance frameworks.

The US must build a stronger national macroeconomic planning apparatus with a revival of the Office of Price Administration to a National Investment Authority and a National Economic Planning Board to co-ordinate investment and govern prices.



The Green New Deal movement argued change wouldn’t come from a single piece of legislation, but a decade of political contestation.



The era of Bidenomics may be over but the fight must continue. With a president hostile to decarbonization in the White House, now’s the time to shape a future green economic agenda to protect the environment and guarantee economic security for workers.”



Our Take 1: There you have it—Greens aren't taking no for an answer. Quite the opposite. The plan post-Trump is to implement an even more radical effort to fix the climate—and turn society on its head in the process. It's what they've wanted all along... European-style gov't ownership and control over large swaths of the US economy. In their minds, free markets are the problem—and must be stamped out.



Our Take 2: Americans better start pushing back on what Greens want to do with their country. If not, the US will find itself heading down the same path of economic decay and social malaise gripping Europe.

My Take: This post brings to mind something I learned a long time ago. It is this: there is no compromise with some people, you just have to beat them. That was the lesson of World War II, of course. We didn’t obsess on limiting our response to proportionate measures, as is often suggested today. No, we beat Germany and Japan so badly they had no choice but to change direction.

That is precisely what needs to happen with climate and environmental extremists and their grifter enablers. Conservation and environmental stewardship must be brought back to replace the cultish false religion that’s been created around climate and environmental extremism.

#IRA #ClimateCult #EnvironmentalExtremism #GreenEnergy #DougSheridan

Share