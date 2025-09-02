Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Burnt taco
3h

They want us destitute and compliant. The climate panic is simply the tool of the day. Europe is in tatters due to this nonsense. Trump needs to double down. All the green grifting needs to end. And while he is at it, defund and withdraw from the UN.

Ed Reid
4h

I am convinced that establishing the goal of Net Zero by 2050 without a comprehensive plan to achieve that goal was intended to cause the private sector to fail to achieve the goal and lead to a government takeover. NY is considering building a state nuclear generator. CA is talking about state owned oil refineries. The handwriting is on the wall.

