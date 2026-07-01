There Is Little Energy Security in A Wind Turbine: One Minute There Is No Wind and the Next Minute It Blows Apart!
Wind gusts, of course, can damage all sorts of things, but wind turbines, unlike finished gas wells and pipelines, are particularly vulnerable, as this South Dakota photo from storm chaser Jacob McMillin demonstrates:
There are at least five broken wind turbines in this photo. Energy security is complicated stuff.
Hat Tip: D. Snutes
#JacobMcMillin #Winds #WindTurbines #SouthDakota #HighWinds
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But the up side is that for two minuets
they were pulling there weight on the grid