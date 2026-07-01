Wind gusts, of course, can damage all sorts of things, but wind turbines, unlike finished gas wells and pipelines, are particularly vulnerable, as this South Dakota photo from storm chaser Jacob McMillin demonstrates:

There are at least five broken wind turbines in this photo. Energy security is complicated stuff.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#JacobMcMillin #Winds #WindTurbines #SouthDakota #HighWinds

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