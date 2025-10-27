Two very short videos popped up over the weekend that, between them, tell a story of Western energy policy gone bad and the price of choosing poorly.

The first documents the destruction of a nuclear energy facility in Germany. The German government is so green that it’s willing to endure electricity prices three times those of the US, along with a collapse of its manufacturing sector, to earn environmental street cred. A new political party is pointing all this out by sharing the video.

California and New York, along with some other Blue States, Australia, the UK, and much of the rest of Europe are emulating Germany’s ridiculous policies with callous disregard for the impacts on everyday consumers. And, consumers are noticing. So are politicians in places such as New Jersey, where asinine green energy policies have created a campaign issue. Indeed, a clever campaign supporter developed this unusual and very effective video for Republicans (CLICK IMAGE TO PLAY):

Interesting, huh? There is apparently a price for green virtual signaling and ignoring the impacts on the citizenry.

