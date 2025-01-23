Geoff goes on multiple rants regarding ZEV mandates in his homeland and how the facts with which to analyze the impacts are obfuscated by those releasing the data. He also, from his temporary in Dubai, explains how absolutely irrelevant the UK’s ZEV mandates are in the big picture, except to weaken the nation and hand the West’s automotive industry to China.

The Zen on ZEV mandates is decidedly dark!

