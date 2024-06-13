Our friend David Blackmon has an excellent post up today. Titled “Revisiting the Left's Keystone XL Lie,” it contrasts the opening of Canada’s Trans-Mountain pipeline with Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline during the first hours of his White Occupancy in January, 2021. Both would have transported similar amounts of oil. Ironically, Canada wanted the Keystone XL but took advantage of Biden’s treachery to push ahead with the Trans-Mountain as fast as it could as our dunderhead sold out everyone else, putting America last. Read David’s post for the whole sad story, but I want to expand on one aspect of the XL lie.

There are, of course, several aspects to the XL lie. Consider, for example, the claim that killing the Keystone XL would somehow create thousands of good-paying union jobs when, in fact, it killed 11,000 or so for the good folks who are members of Pipeliners 798. Listen to my friend Guy S. Williams talk about it:

Then, there is the fact that our mindless White House occupant has truly never had an orginal thought. That’s why Barack Obama chose him for V-P. He would do as he was told and was otherwise happy to do nothing, as it allowed him time to grab millions from China, Russia and Ukraine, for example. Cancelling the Ketstone XL was, obviously, never his idea. Nor was it the sort of priority demanding action on his first day in office. No, that was an Obama priority the Obamabots, after being quietly installed as First Puppeteers, slapped down on the Resolute Desk for the hapless and unaware Biden to sign without grasping a word of it.

The biggest element of the XL lie, though, was the claim the Keystone XL cancellation had anything whatsover to do with climate change, emissions or the environment Here is some of what the Obamabot-drafted Executive Order said on the subject (emphasis added):

Section 1. Policy. Our Nation has an abiding commitment to empower our workers and communities; promote and protect our public health and the environment; and conserve our national treasures and monuments, places that secure our national memory. Where the Federal Government has failed to meet that commitment in the past, it must advance environmental justice. In carrying out this charge, the Federal Government must be guided by the best science and be protected by processes that ensure the integrity of Federal decision-making. It is, therefore, the policy of my Administration to listen to the science; to improve public health and protect our environment; to ensure access to clean air and water; to limit exposure to dangerous chemicals and pesticides; to hold polluters accountable, including those who disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income communities; to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; to bolster resilience to the impacts of climate change; to restore and expand our national treasures and monuments; and to prioritize both environmental justice and the creation of the well-paying union jobs necessary to deliver on these goals… Sec. 5. Accounting for the Benefits of Reducing Climate Pollution. (a) It is essential that agencies capture the full costs of greenhouse gas emissions as accurately as possible, including by taking global damages into account. Doing so facilitates sound decision-making, recognizes the breadth of climate impacts, and supports the international leadership of the United States on climate issues. The “social cost of carbon” (SCC), “social cost of nitrous oxide” (SCN), and “social cost of methane” (SCM) are estimates of the monetized damages associated with incremental increases in greenhouse gas emissions. They are intended to include changes in net agricultural productivity, human health, property damage from increased flood risk, and the value of ecosystem services. An accurate social cost is essential for agencies to accurately determine the social benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions when conducting cost-benefit analyses of regulatory and other actions… Sec. 6. Revoking the March 2019 Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. (a) On March 29, 2019, the President granted to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. a Presidential permit (the “Permit”) to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the international border of the United States and Canada (the “Keystone XL pipeline”), subject to express conditions and potential revocation in the President’s sole discretion. The Permit is hereby revoked in accordance with Article 1(1) of the Permit. (b) In 2015, following an exhaustive review, the Department of State and the President determined that approving the proposed Keystone XL pipeline would not serve the U.S. national interest. That analysis, in addition to concluding that the significance of the proposed pipeline for our energy security and economy is limited, stressed that the United States must prioritize the development of a clean energy economy, which will in turn create good jobs. The analysis further concluded that approval of the proposed pipeline would undermine U.S. climate leadership by undercutting the credibility and influence of the United States in urging other countries to take ambitious climate action. (c) Climate change has had a growing effect on the U.S. economy, with climate-related costs increasing over the last 4 years. Extreme weather events and other climate-related effects have harmed the health, safety, and security of the American people and have increased the urgency for combatting climate change and accelerating the transition toward a clean energy economy. The world must be put on a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts, and to create well-paying union jobs as part of the climate solution. (d) The Keystone XL pipeline disserves the U.S. national interest. The United States and the world face a climate crisis. That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with the need to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory. At home, we will combat the crisis with an ambitious plan to build back better, designed to both reduce harmful emissions and create good clean-energy jobs. Our domestic efforts must go hand in hand with U.S. diplomatic engagement. Because most greenhouse gas emissions originate beyond our borders, such engagement is more necessary and urgent than ever. The United States must be in a position to exercise vigorous climate leadership in order to achieve a significant increase in global climate action and put the world on a sustainable climate pathway. Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.

It’s all the usual claptrap and leads one to suspect the NRDC gang, which loves China and hates America as an obstacle to global grifting opportunities, might have been the real author. One can, in fact, see every element of the globalist elites’ plan to create a new worldwide empire, right down to “build back better” which captures not only Klaus Schwab’s “great reset” but also his “own nothing and be happy” mantra. What we see in the XL lie is The Joker’s plan for global domination.

It’s all nonsense, of course, and doomed to failure as David Blackmon so aptly points out. Canada is simply moving the oil a different direction. There will be zero impacts on climate, emissions or the environment. It has all been one big shell game. Canada gets a pass because Trudeau is a WEF trainee who salutes Klaus. The real aim was always to punish America and reward Chima anyway while grabbing as much grift as possible from foolish Western governments who don’t rock the boat. Biden went along because he had no idea he was on a boat. He thought he was on a train riding across the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which never had any rails.

