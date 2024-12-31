Dana Nessel, Attorney General Michigan, is one of the worst in the country. She has the support of the Soros family, which appears to aim for nothing less than a destruction of American civil society. She’s a climate crazy, of course, despite coming from a largely blue-collar state and has a bad case of California and New York envy.

The following dystopian image and story from a site supposedly dedicated to bringing tourists to Michigan illustrates:

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s bold move in launching a Michigan climate lawsuit could reshape the state’s environmental and economic future. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an unprecedented legal initiative targeting the fossil fuel industry’s role in climate change. This effort aims to recoup costs incurred from environmental damages impacting Michigan’s economy and natural resources. “Our ‘Pure Michigan’ way of life faces growing risks due to the devastating effects of climate change,” Nessel stated. “It’s time to hold those responsible for prioritizing profits over our communities accountable.” Michigan Capital Confidential reported that the state has enlisted three law firms—Sher Edling LLP, DiCello Levitt LLP, and Hausfeld LLP—renowned for litigating high-profile environmental and consumer protection cases. These firms, based outside Michigan, bring expertise in handling climate-related litigation. Their compensation is tied to the outcomes, ensuring no upfront costs to taxpayers. The contract outlines significant financial stakes for the law firms, who will receive up to 16.67% of recoveries under $150 million and 7.5% for higher amounts after discovery. The lawsuit seeks to address damages caused by severe weather, disrupted tourism, and economic losses. Climate impacts, such as shorter ski seasons and unpredictable agricultural yields, directly affect Michigan’s identity and industries. Michigan’s energy and environmental policy expert Jason Hayes warns of broader economic fallout, stating, “This litigation could lead to increased costs for customers and job losses in the oil and gas sector.” Critics question the lawsuit’s implications, citing Michigan’s reliance on fossil fuel royalties. The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF), funded by oil and gas leases, has supported over $1 billion in land acquisition and development projects since 1976​. Royalties currently feed the Michigan State Parks Endowment Fund, essential for sustaining state parks. This underscores the challenge of balancing environmental accountability with economic reliance on fossil fuel revenues. Similar lawsuits have emerged in 15 other states, pushing for industry accountability for climate deception. Michigan’s strategy reflects growing frustration over the inaction on climate policy at the federal level. Nessel emphasized the urgency, stating, “If successful, this lawsuit could set a national precedent, compelling fossil fuel companies to take responsibility for their actions.”

The story does point out the huge contribution of oil and gas to developing places of tourism in the Wolverine State and how this maneuver by the absolutely political Nessel could negatively affect it, but why that image suggesting the opposite? Strange, to say the least, but that’s not the most important thing. No, that distinction belongs to the name of one of the law firms behind this move; namely Sher Edling LLP.

Sher Edling is the San Francisco law firm headed by Vic Sher and Matt Edling. They were the recipients, a year ago, of a letter from Senator Ted Cruz and Representative James Comer. Cruz is the Ranking Member Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Comer is the Chairman of the U.S. House Comittee on Oversight and Accountability.

Their correspondence is self-explanatory as to what Sher Edling is doing (citations deleted, emphasis added):

Dear Messrs. Sher and Edling: Over the past five years, your law firm, Sher Edling LLP (“Sher Edling”), has launched a barrage of lawsuits aimed at bankrupting oil and gas companies. While people may use their resources to bring whatever cases they want—even those that may be so frivolous as to be sanctionable—it appears that left-wing funds are footing the bill for Sher Edling’s climate crusade. Radical activists are backing these lawsuits, too. Ann Carlson, the acting administrator of the National Highway and Traffic Administration (“NHTSA”), gave legal services to Sher Edling while she was a professor at University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”) School of Law. Ms. Carlson’s prior work for your firm raises concerns about her current efforts to extralegally create new climate policy through vehicle fuel economy standards. As the Republican leaders of the Senate and House committees with oversight over energy policy and NHTSA, we seek information concerning the third-party donations funding your firm’s climate cases as well as Ms. Carlson’s role in those lawsuits. Sher Edling has established a niche for itself in the so-called “climate cases” field. Since 2017, Sher Edling has filed over twenty such cases on behalf of Democrat-controlled states, counties, and cities. These lawsuits distort common law causes of action—like public nuisance claims, which target wrongful conduct that directly harmed the plaintiff—and allege that oil and gas companies are liable for causing “climate change-related injuries.” Sher Edling’s lawsuits rely upon a daisy-chain causation theory: energy companies extracted and sold fossil fuels knowing that their actions caused climate change; climate change, in turn, triggered weather events like storm surges and droughts that would not have occurred but for the extraction and sale of the companies’ fossil fuels; these events damaged the state’s property and resources; and the state incurred expenses to address the damage. In effect, Sher Edling is asking courts to create novel liability for perfectly legal activities without alleging those activities directly harmed anyone. Sher Edling purports to be taking a righteous gamble that this ludicrous argument will pan out. The firm shopped these lawsuits to jurisdictions around the country. And to convince them to sign up for what is likely to be very costly litigation, Sher Edling agreed to provide its legal services at no cost unless it obtained a “settlement against the industry.” So far, however, it is unlikely Sher Edling has earned any fees from these lawsuits, as none has settled. It appears that Sher Edling is not really working on these lawsuits on a contingency basis, but rather the lawsuits are being funded, tax-free, by wealthy liberals via dark money pass-through funds. For example, from 2017 through 2021, the Resources Legacy Fund, which is focused on advancing “bold environmental outcomes,” gave Sher Edling over $5.2 million, including $2.4 million in 2020 alone. In 2021, the New Venture Fund, which also gears itself towards “conservation, climate, and energy issues,” gave Sher Edling $3 million. Both of these firms purportedly manage the funds of affluent elitists like Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. And as these groups showered Sher Edling with millions of dollars, your law firm advanced numerous climate change lawsuits. It therefore appears that dark money—a purported concern of many who support radical climate legislation—is fueling your firm’s litigious effort to achieve a left-wing goal lacking majority support in Congress: the eradication of fossil fuels. Mr. DiCaprio is not Sher Edling’s only friend in high places. NHTSA’s acting administrator Ann Carlson provided professional services to the firm for years, though she has remained tight-lipped about it. She did not identify the firm in her U.S. Department of Transportation recusal form. Yet on her UCLA annual reporting forms for the years 2016 through 2019 (all of which she filed in a single month just before she joined NHTSA), Ms. Carlson stated that she performed “pro bono consulting on litigation for municipalities litigating against oil companies” as a “consultant/committee member” for Sher Edling each year. Publicly-available emails further reveal that Ms. Carlson fundraised for the firm, travelled to Hawaii “to encourage Hawaii to consider a nuisance lawsuit,” and allowed students in UCLA’s Environmental Law Clinic to give assistance to Sher Edling on these climate cases. Moreover, it appears that Ms. Carlson has moved from attacking traditional energy through litigation to attacking it through regulation: on July 28, 2023, NHTSA proposed stringent fuel economy standards that, as even NHTSA admits, will make purchasing cars less affordable in the name of reducing “the impacts and risks associated with climate change.” This inquiry is not the first time a member of Congress has raised concerns about Sher Edling’s funding or the work Ms. Carlson did for the firm. On May 16, 2023, following Ms. Carlson’s nomination to be administrator of NHTSA, Ranking Member Cruz sent Sher Edling a letter requesting information on these topics. Then, on May 30, the administration suddenly withdrew Ms. Carlson’s nomination without explanation. Meanwhile, Sher Edling failed to comply with numerous requests for a response. The firm waited until July 28 to have its outside counsel—who was part of the left-wing campaign that tried to smear Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process—send a nonresponsive letter, asserting nonsensical justifications for its decision to stonewall a congressional inquiry. For example, it stated that Ms. Carlson “did not consult with Sher Edling about any specific climate damage and deception cases” but also claimed that, as a “legal expert” who “consulted pro bono on the legal issues underlying the climate damage and deception cases,” Ms. Carlson’s communications with Sher Edling are “privileged” despite Congress not being bound by common law privileges. Even a court, which is bound by common law privileges, would reject Sher Edling’s blanket assertion of an unspecified privilege. Moreover, Ranking Member Cruz asked for details about the nature of Ms. Carlson’s work, not for communications. Instead of answering legitimate oversight questions, all Sher Edling offered were vague nonresponsive claims about compliance and a generalized assertion of privacy, confidentiality, and privilege without disclosing anything of substance about Ms. Carlson’s work for the firm. The timing of Sher Edling’s letter is also curious. It was sent the same day as Ms. Carlson’s agency released a rule that would severely reduce gasoline usage and two days before Democratic senators urged the U.S. Department of Justice to bring lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry that bear an eerie similarity to those your firm has brought. Sher Edling’s obstructionism, coupled with that curious timing, only raises further concerns that the firm’s operations are not above board. So that our committees may understand how third parties are financing Sher Edling’s climate change lawsuits and Ms. Carlson’s role in those lawsuits, please provide the written responses and documents in response to the questions below no later than October 9, 2023. Ms. Carlson indicated in her UCLA outside activities form that she worked as a “consultant/committee member” for Sher Edling. Please describe the nature of Ms. Carlson’s work for Sher Edling, including the years she served in those roles, what her work in each role entailed, the specific lawsuits she worked on, the specific lawsuits she had any role in and her compensation each year, including any benefits she received or expenses Sher Edling reimbursed. Please describe the nature of UCLA’s Environmental Law Clinic’s work for Sher Edling, the years during which that assistance was provided, and the specific cases that members of that clinic worked on. Please also identify any expenses for that work that Sher Edling reimbursed and any donations the firm or its partners have made to UCLA School of Law since 2017. Please provide a list of every person and entity, excluding clients and vendors, that provided Sher Edling with any amount of money. For each person or entity listed, please include the following information: (a) the amount of the money provided; (b) the date the money was provided; (c) the purpose for which the money was directed to be used; and (d) the manner in which that money was provided, i.e., through a grant, litigation funding agreement, or some other contract or agreement. If the funding was provided pursuant to a written agreement, please provide a copy of that agreement.

This is who Michigan’s Attorney General is using to harass oil and gas companies. The only appropriate response to such apparent collusion is a civil RICO as I noted here over eight years ago. Why isn’t the oil and gas industry playing offense?

