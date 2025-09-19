The Wind Turbines of Madison County Have Lost the Romance and Been Blown Up After Only A Few Years
Some of you have seen this, but it’s worth watching again even if you have:
Here’s the background and our friend, Roger Caiazza, explained why the wind farm did not live up to expectations.
It was always about the grifting, of course, and Scott Adams nicely captures that fact in this 6-minute video regarding the apparent implosion of the entire green energy transition:
I think you’ll agree, Adams has it exactly correct.
