Some of you have seen this, but it’s worth watching again even if you have:

Here’s the background and our friend, Roger Caiazza, explained why the wind farm did not live up to expectations.

It was always about the grifting, of course, and Scott Adams nicely captures that fact in this 6-minute video regarding the apparent implosion of the entire green energy transition:

Click HERE to play video

I think you’ll agree, Adams has it exactly correct.

#MadisonCounty #Wind #NewYork #Caiazza #ScottAdams #ClimateChange

Share