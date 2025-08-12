The evidence just keeps mounting; wind energy has lost its power to persuade investors to put money into the scams. The rate of return in grift just isn’t there anymore. The cost is too high for even the greenest of foolish governments. JoNova has a story up about the problem in Australia, and this post in Renew Economy carries the following headline:

The story itself reveals big problems in the Australian wind energy industry:

Investment in new wind and solar projects dropped by 64 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring concerns that Australia’s energy transition is not attracting nearly enough capital. The worrying dip in investment is detailed in the latest half-yearly market outlook from BloombergNEF (BNEF), which warns that the pace and depth of decarbonisation must be ramped up for Australia to meet its international climate commitments and domestic energy and emissions targets. It comes amid suggestions that key policy levers like the Renewable Energy Target (RET) and Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) may be needed well beyond 2030, although on Monday new “stretch” targets and plans for more and bigger tenders were announced for NSW, the country’s biggest state grid. “In the first half of 2025, Australia saw $556 million of investment in utility-scale solar, falling sharply from $1.6 billion in the same period in 2024,” the report says. No wind projects at all reached financial close over the period. This is a far cry from the roughly $US59 billion ($A92 billion) BNEF has said that Australia needs to invest some every year between now and 2030 to meet its economy-wide net zero target – currently set for 2050.

Advocates, of course, have excuses: the grid can’t take the energy fast enough, the devil did it, Trump, etc., but the truth is found in the highlighted paragraph. It’s all about the commitment to future subsidies continuing until the end of time. Wind will never be self-sustaining. Warren Buffett told his shareholders that back in 2014, when he said this:

"I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire's tax rate. For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit."

Buffett, in other words, is an honest grifter. He knows wind energy makes no sense and only does it because governments pass out cash to do it, but there is a limit to how much cash taxpayers and ratepayers have to pass out and how much of this nefarious activity they’re willing to tolerate. We are now at the “tipping point,” as climatists are prone to say, although it’s not the one they had in mind, of course. The proof is coming in canceled wind projects around the globe, as Grok notes:

In the United States , reports indicate that 7 wind energy projects were canceled, closed, or downsized in 2025, contributing to a total of $1.5 billion in lost investments. These include projects like Orsted’s cancellations in New Jersey, Siemens Gamesa in Virginia, TotalEnergies in New York and New Jersey, Prysmian in Massachusetts, and RWE in South Carolina.

In Sweden , posts on X mention 13 offshore wind projects being canceled, though this lacks detailed verification.

In the United Kingdom , at least two major offshore wind projects were halted, including Ørsted’s 2.4 GW Hornsea 4 and Vattenfall’s 1.4 GW Norfolk Boreas, due to economic challenges like rising material costs and supply chain issues.

Netherlands : In May 2025, the Dutch government postponed tenders for two offshore wind farms, IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and Gamma-B, with a combined capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), due to a lack of interest from potential bidders. Originally planned for September 2025, the tenders were delayed because energy companies, such as Eneco and Ørsted, stated there was no viable business case without subsidies under the Netherlands' "zero subsidy" model.

Germany : In August 2025, Germany’s offshore wind sector faced a significant setback when two tenders for wind farms (2,000 MW and 500 MW, planned for commissioning in 2030 and 2031) received no bids. Economy Minister Katharina Reiche highlighted flawed site selection and shifting market dynamics as key reasons, with high costs and lack of subsidies deterring developers.

Denmark: In December 2024, Denmark’s largest offshore wind tender failed to attract bids due to a rigid auction model and lack of subsidies. In response, Denmark revamped its tender process, announcing new tenders in autumn 2025 with subsidies up to $8.32 billion over 20 years to make projects viable.

So, the verdict is in, and Herb Stein was correct: what cannot go on, won’t. Wind is dying on the vine because it cannot make it without massive subsidies. It’s only a matter of time before it’s all over: a permanent dunkelflaute or a period of time when there is little or no energy generated due to a lack of wind. The tipping point has been passed.

