Energy Security and Freedom

KTonCapeCod
7h

I live in the town where Vineyard Wind has landed cables under our bathing beach, running under our residential roads to newly built electrical infrastructure. It is owned by Aberdrola/Avangrid. It is the project with the blade that fell off. What's so interesting to me is that you never hear about Iberdrola/Avangrid. It's as if they have paid people off to keep them out of the news and under the radar. This project should be on the chopping block. Back in the day when there was opposition to Cape Wind (which was successfully stopped), there were concerns for radar interference and the ability of the Coast Guard to be able to rescue people in the field of monopoles and blades. Meetings where this was discussed were stopped in their tracks and high level people in those branches of services were escorted out and ran away. They didn't want this information to get out. Someone please help us stop Vineyard Wind. It isn't too late to Barnstable MA!

