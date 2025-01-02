Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars did a holiday video talking about the UK’s (really the West’s) war on the motorist, and, as usual, it gets to the root of the matter and why EV mandates are failing and terribly counterproductive.

Geoff is a great character because he always looks at things holistically, that is to say what the impacts of car issues and policies have on the bigger picture with respect to culture, family, freedom and the like.

