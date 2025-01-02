The West's War on Motorists and What It's Really About: Control of Me and You and Our Ability to Travel!
Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars did a holiday video talking about the UK’s (really the West’s) war on the motorist, and, as usual, it gets to the root of the matter and why EV mandates are failing and terribly counterproductive.
Geoff is a great character because he always looks at things holistically, that is to say what the impacts of car issues and policies have on the bigger picture with respect to culture, family, freedom and the like.
Dedicated bus lanes with lines that are mostly useless and sparse, bike lanes taking valuable road space to be used by ridiculously few people compared to what cars transported at rush hour (even when you consider slow traffic speeds at rush).
It looks like everything is designed to make driving more unconfortable, expensive and slow. But the car is not the only target, and maybe it is not even the biggest one, for me the real target is low density residential neighborhoods, suburbs and the rural areas.
Those bastards seem to be hellbent into putting all of us living in cubicle/caves in incredibly dense high-rise neighborhoods (think Hong Kong style).