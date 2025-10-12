The Weeping Lovegrass Weeps No More and Heat Wave Heat Hype Turns Out to Be A Case of Data Cherry Picking!
John Robson digs still further into the junk science regarding those heat waves the climate cult is hyperventilating over. He also takes a look at what CO2 is doing for Weeping Lovegrass. Hint: it’s weeping no more.
And, here’s the video:
Enjoy!
Of course they cherry picked the data. They are dishonest. They have been all along. They will not change.