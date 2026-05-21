Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
2h

Education of our polical class at EVERY level is one solution. The lawyers (80%+?), professional pols and "businessmen" need basic training why CO2 is essential to the earth, the benefits of fossil fuels and the insanity of wind, solar, BESS and EV's.

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