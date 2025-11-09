Doug Sheridan analyzes a Wall Street Journal story on Communist China.

The WSJ news desk writes, as gov’ts gather in Brazil for the annual United Nations climate conference, China sits at the center of the negotiations like never before. Beijing’s turn to clean energy is helping keep the Paris accord intact, despite developing nations’ frustration with Western backsliding on climate goals.



But China is also the largest emitter of GHGs, and it has yet to begin cutting emissions—a big reason why global warming is on pace to crash through the temperature targets of the accord.



When the agreement was signed in 2015, few predicted how quickly Chinese clean-tech manufacturers would achieve astonishing scale, particularly in solar panels, batteries and EVs. Back then, EVs and batteries were barely mainstream.



“China has become the supermajor of clean tech over 10 years,” said Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies.... We didn’t really see it in 2015, but the acceleration has been spectacular. We can cry about it, but in a way it’s good for the planet.”



Now Chinese manufacturers are flooding global markets with solar panels, batteries and EVs. The cost of solar power is less than half what analysts in 2015 predicted it would be in 2025. EVs in China are now cheaper than combustion vehicles, and low-cost models from Chinese giants such as BYD are pushing Western automakers to bring down prices.



For poorer nations, the plummeting cost of clean energy is helping offset a sharp drop in climate finance from wealthier nations. In India, companies are now ordering thousands of megawatts of solar panel and battery capacity from Chinese manufacturers without a dime of subsidized financing from the West.



“Across all regions, renewable technologies demonstrate clear cost advantages over conventional generation,” said Ahmed Jameel Abdullah, senior analyst at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie. “The global energy transition is accelerating at an unprecedented pace.”

Our Take 1: It’s amazing how confused—even misguided—journalists are concerning what constitutes “success” in today’s world. Even as the news outlet acknowledges the indisputable failure of the world’s nations to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the WSJ’s headline editors declare that China is “saving” the agreement (see left side of featured image).



Our Take 2: The claim that the Paris Agreement has been “saved” by China is patently false. To wit, only six (and no industrialized nations) of 193 countries are on target to reach their self-determined missions targets, even as annual global emissions have increased by more than 8% since it’s adoption... compared to a 25% expected reduction by now. Again, only on today’s devoid-of-critical-thinking news floors would characterize such clear failure as the agreement being “saved” from the jaws of defeat. Oh, well.



Our Take 3: How about WoodMcKenzie suggesting renewables represent some kind of victory in the global energy transition? Whatever, guys.

My Take: Truthfully, the Wall Street Journal has never been much more than bird-cage liner material, barely better than the New York Times. It is anything but conservative, for sure. It has one goal with respect to China, and it is to protect the investments of globalist elites in Communist China, which is our No. 1 enemy, but offers corporatists profitable alternatives to capitalism and certain fringe benefits, such as slave labor. The WSJ, owned by the Murdoch family—king of the hill among globalist elites—loves the world order Trump is turning upside down.

It's also worth noting James Murdoch, son of Rupert, created Lupa Systems, “an investment firm that prioritizes sustainable businesses and climate ventures, with activities spanning climate reporting, digital media, and support for scientific understanding and clean technology,” according to Perplexity.

