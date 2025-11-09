Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
1h

China burns more coal than any other country (approximately 55% of all coal in the world).

They need to generate power for all their manufacturing and production of items consumed by the rest of the world.

Maybe the climate alarmists should mandate that China be climate taxed for all their items being produced and bought by other countries and companies? That means my cheap commodities from StuffMart, Bullseye and other wholesale/retail outlets will go up in price.

The reality is this (climate alarmism) is another false religion for which the true believers are declaring gloom and doom (existential threat).

Henny Penny

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Consider the source - wsj is highly discredited.

I wilder why anyone breads the horrible publication.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture