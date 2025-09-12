Jo Nova understands the climate hustle better than anyone and, in an outstanding post today regarding attempts by Australian leaders to squelch challenges to the climate narrative, she very articulately describes the special interests who compose the climate blob behind the Great Green Grift with these paragraphs:

There are many vested interests in the climate debate and most of them profit from promoting Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change.

Bankers happily escort the Great Green Grifting Goddess to where the money is

Bankers can act as brokers in buying and selling carbon credits (but only if the governments force people to buy them). If they are also heavily invested in renewables, or EVs, or insurance, or want to do business in China, they have many ways to profit from climate change fears and the quest for Net Zero. Global finance: GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero) claimed in 2021 to represent 500 firms with US $130 trillion in assets under management — six times larger than the GDP of the USA. While these funds were not invested in “climate change” per se, the point of the GFANZ group was to use their market power to advance Net Zero policies and industries. This dwarfs any fossil fuel lobby. As I reported at the time, Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg admitted they pushed through a Net Zero Target for Australia in November 2021, not because Australians voted for it, but because the bankers threatened to raise interest rates by 1.5%which would cause market chaos, and raise payments on national debt.

The Global Carbon Market was worth $909 billion USD two years ago. Several forecasts (e.g. in the carbon credit market) project values of ~US$2 trillion by 2030 under current growth trajectories.(Fairfield )

The Australian government: The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has committed over $18 billion in taxpayer-backed funds, heavily tilted to wind, solar, and storage. ARENA (Australian Renewable Energy Agency) has provided over $2 billion in grants. If it turned out that there was no catastrophe, many careers would be lost, and politicians reputations ruined.

Universities: Billions in research grants flow to projects aligned with catastrophic climate messaging, while skeptical proposals receive effectively zero support. Skeptical researchers are often sacked for speaking out (see Peter Ridd or exiled like Prof Bob Carter and Murry Salby). In addition, University superannuation funds are often invested in renewable or green funds, and thus, benefit from promoting climate fears. This is a direct conflict of interest. Unisuper — is the dedicated super fund for the higher education and research sector in Australia.It manages over $135 billion (as of 2024) for ~600,000 members (university staff, researchers, etc.). UniSuper publicly states its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 across its portfolio, with interim 2030 targets. It has invested in renewable energy developers, infrastructure, and green bonds. Example: In 2021 UniSuper joined other big funds in Climate Action 100+, a global investor initiative pressuring companies to decarbonise. And there is also AustralianSuper, HESTA, and AwareSuper, all which have made NetZero pledges.

Subsidies: In the last ten years renewable subsidies are estimated to add up to $29 billion (CIS). But the total burden on households is much larger. Dr Alan Moran’s broader estimate is $1,300 per household or $13 billion a year.

China is also a supermassive vested interest that benefits from the climate fear campaign — selling 80% of the worlds solar PV, much of the wind power, and more than half of the EVs. It is not surprising that China has funded eco-lawfare suits in the USA which would impose burdens on US Energy companies, making them less competitive and indirectly making US manufacturing less competitive due to it’s reliance on energy that is not so cheap. Chinese money found it’s way into New York activist groups in the US to push for the climate “SuperFund Law” which may force US Companies to pay $75 billion in climate damages to New York. Meanwhile the Chinese branch of the Energy Foundation has funnelled $12 million to US universities and non-profits to promote green energy and tax reform since 2020. There is a large asymmetry in motivation — while fossil fuels are in high long term demand which is remarkably inelastic, there is only a small voluntary market for carbon credits, wind power, solar power, or green steel as a fashion item. Without the theory of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change the subsidies, entire profit margin, even industry would evaporate overnight. Hence the motivation of people 100% dependent on the theory is a life or death type of commitment. Despite twenty years of subsidies, global coal production and use is still rising. Coal companies don’t need to advertise to find customers.

It cannot be said any more clearly!

