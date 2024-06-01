I tried not writing about this. There are hundreds, probably thousands, of people offering their opinions on this week's Trump verdict. There is no real need for my thoughts as they echo what so many others have already offered. Plus, not everyone who does read what I have to say agrees with me, so why aggravate them? But, this is one of those times when only the only responsible thing to do is to take a side so the wheat may be separated from the chaff. We reached the point where this is no longer about Trump, although he's the tool we must use to fight back.

What it's about for me is simply freedom and we are now losing it in huge chunks at a time. What Trump started out his news conference with yesterday is the absolute truth. If they can do it to him, they can and will do it to all of us. Indeed, they have been doing it for a long time but it’s getting infinitely worse at an ever increasing rate. We are clearly living in a fascist state as of Thursday night.

There are, in fact, numerous things about the trial that just took place, each of which, standing alone, prove we're dealing with fascism. Consider just two:

Judge Merchan's daughter is a Democrat campaign consultant who worked for Kamala Harris. Read the LinkedIn page she tried to delete. Yet, the judge refused to recuse himself as required by State law.

Merchan instructed the jurors they didn't need to agree on what the root Federal crime was, despite this supposed crime being the excuse for alleging a State misdemeanor related to bookkeeping.

Most of you already know the rest, but my friend John Droz addresses them very nicely in this post if you want to know more. John Hinderaker has an outstanding take and so does Mark Steyn.

All the points raised in the above linked articles are superb, but let me tell you how I see things:

All the Trump haters are engaging in projection of the worst sort. We keep hearing about "democracy” and the "rule of law” from the very people forever determined to circumvent it. It's perfectly clear to everyone the lawfare cases against Trump are designed to interfere with his election. It's not even arguable. The White House Counsel's office has been meeting with litigators for crying out loud! We cannot tolerate this. Yet, all too many people are willing to do so, which is a sign that our civil society has lost all meaning to a sizable bulk of the population. The perpetrators of this unlawful activity know full well that what they.re doing is unethical and wrong on every level. Moreover, they know we know. The media types who support and enable them know it, too. None of them care. They are exercising raw power, which is what fascists do. We are experiencing a revolt of the elites. They cannot stand us. They want us under their thumb, out of the way and doing what we’re told. And, they think there are way too many of us, which is why they keep talking about overpopulation during a demographic implosion. The Constitution has become irrelevant. The elites see it as nothing more than an old crumpled piece of paper and the rest of us are letting them treat us that way. Think about what’s been done to Trump with two phony impeachments, the Russia hoax, the lawfare and all the rest. Think about the status of our FBI which now routinely busts through the doors of non-threatening pro-lifers with teams of jack-booted thugs at 6:00 AM in the morning to arrest dads and throw grandmars in jail.



Think about the way Peter Navarro, a former Trump official, who refused to comply with a subpoena from a sham JC Committee, was arrested at an airport and thrown in shackles, despite our Attorney Generals having done the same thing with real committees. There is a very sick culture of pure power at the FBI. Republicans are doing little or nothing to stop this abuse and societal collapse. Yes, they are investigating but, when it comes to action, there’s almost none. Why hasn’t the Republican party followed through on impeachment of Biden? Why have they funded a mammoth new headquarters for a corrupt FBI that ought to be broken up into tiny little pieces. Why isn’t Hunter Biden being prosecuted by every Republican AG from every state where he may have done cocaine, arranged bribes and engaged in prostitution?



Where are the Republicans who will take meaningful action? They are giving us nothing but cheap talk. They seem to place themselves in front of moving Democrat vehicles for the purpose of getting run over. The Republican leadership in Congress since Newt Gingrich was there has been one pathetic stream of inarticulate, bland and phony establishment types. The rot in our courts is even worse. Who can look at Arthur Engoron, the judge who thinks Mar-a-Lago is worth but $18 million and creeps out women at the gym, and see anything but a judicial system that is completely wrecked. Look at what has happened in Atlanta where a corrupt prosecutor was allowed to stay on a Trump case by a judge worried about his re-election. City courts are, seemingly, almost all run by corrupt or incompetent judges and juries in those locales are hopelessly biased yet changes of venue are routinely denied ensuring convictions of hated conservatives.



And, where is our Chief Justice John Roberts, the guy who twisted himself into a pretzel to save Obamacare, on all this? Nowhere. He has the power to set standards and the power of influence but prefers the power of belonging to the Washington cocktail party establishment. He is a legacy builder willing to let the building around him collapse as long as he stands tall at the end, which is why, of course, he has almost no respect compared to a Scalia or Thomas, the latter possibly being the greatest of all Americans.

Do I seem harsh? Well, perhaps, but it’s a harshness that’s fully justified by what we see in front of our eyes at this very moment. We can no longer tolerate those trying to hide what is happening to our nation and our Western culture. It is sick beyond belief. We have to face up to that or we’ll never succeed in saving it. And, we can only save it by being willing to throw the bums out. The good news is that a lot of Americans who have previously been on the other side have proven to be honest in recognizing what’s happening to our civil society and are now on our side. There will be many more after Thursday evening, so let’s roll, get to the polls and demand real action from all these phony politicians.

#Trump #Constitution #Freedom #Verdict

