One of our loyal readers just brought this Facebook post by Robin Nistock to my attention, which tells us everything we need to know about the utter insanity of New York State politics and the great dangers represented by state interference with energy policy that affects all of us (paragraphing and emphasis added, with minor editing):

Here is the embodiment of NY’s failed energy policy. The gas company is plugging and abandoning the gas well drilled on our property in 2005. It is NOT out of natural gas. There was 1,900 psi of gas at the wellhead when they started the process this spring. It is not leaking or causing any issues. Why are they doing it? According to the well tender, New York DEC is pressuring them to plug and abandon wells that aren’t currently producing. This is going to be a complicated, difficult, and expensive endeavor, and they have been working here since April. The history: This well was the first one permitted and drilled in what was to be a 7-9 well field spanning a few towns in our part of Steuben County. The technology enabled them to drill down and then sideways to maximize the amount of gas-bearing rock that would be exposed to the drilled hole. It also gave many landowners royalties, not just us.

It began producing perfectly in 2007 and the other planned wells were then in the process of being permitted. Gov. Cuomo put out a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in 2008. This well was not fracked! Nor would the others have been, since the company was tapping into a dolomite formation of rock. Dolomite is like a sponge with holes whereas shale is formed in plates that can be forced apart (fractured). Nonetheless, permits ceased being issued by the state. This well produced by itself for 5 years, generating $600,000 for the local landowners, town, and county. Imagine how that would have helped this part of rural NY if the other wells had been created, not to mention other wells all across the southern tier. Because this well alone could not produce the volume that was needed to support a compressor station, and it was clear they couldn’t drill more any time soon, the company closed the valve in 2012 and let the well sit idle. The company has been monitoring it for 14 years with no problems, waiting and hoping (as we were) that conditions in the state would change and they could resume extracting natural gas.

This state government is economically suicidal and/or corrupt. At a time when energy demands (and costs to consumers) are skyrocketing, they are determined to cut off clean, abundant natural gas and sacrifice the well-being of NYers on the altar of the “green” fantasy. They will jam foreign solar industrial complexes and wind turbine fields into the farmland of communities that don’t want them, into public parks and recreation areas, and into designated wildlife refuges for Heaven’s sake, but flatly ignore the fact we are sitting on vast quantities of a dependable resource that can be obtained safely from a tiny acreage that causes no disruption or changes to the community. I just saw that there are large power outages in parts of upstate NY right now because there is insufficient power. NYC is begging people to turn their AC up to 78 degrees to save energy. NY has closed 30+ power plants in the last 10 years and built almost none. She’s not called “Governor Chokehold” for nothing. Vote Hochul out. Vote in someone with some common sense and a sane energy policy that will actually produce energy for the citizens of NY state.

The author is a supporter of Bruce Blakeman for Governor, who was recently interviewed and made some wonderfully blunt comments on fracking:

Fascinating! Someone in New York is finally talking sense on energy!

Hat Tip: R. Keen

#GreenEnergy #Blakeman #Costs #Hochul #Fracking #DEC #WellPlugging

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